… as social media users shower praises on UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema for attaining a Merit from UNZA.

Some social media enthusiasts have pledged to vote for Hakainde Hichilema of the United Party for National Development, (UPND) based on “merit”.

This was after the UPND media team published Hichilema’s results from the University of Zambia, (UNZA) showing the opposition leader graduated with a Merit from the school of economics back in 1980s.

UPND Media Director, Ruth Dante released the results in response to Economic Equity Party, (EEP) leader Chilufya Tayali who wants Hichilema to clarify his true identity and who Sammy Chintombwa is.

However, the UNZA directory does not show Sammy Chintombwa as claimed, but Hakainde Sammy Hichilema who graduated with a Merit in economics.

Commentators on Mwebantu Online publication have turned their attention from identity to showering praises on Hichilema for his academic achievement at a time the internet was diamond in Zambia.

Those who claim to have attempted a course in economics at UNZA have attested to the level of difficulty in attaining a Merit in economic studies at the country’s higher learning institution, especially during the 80s.