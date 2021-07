We will work with our banks, not against them, to lower our domestic debt.

We will work with our civil servants, not against them, so they don’t have to go into unsustainable debt in the first place.

Most importantly, we’ll work with the people, not against them, to lower the price of food so nobody has to kongola for kandolo.

The marketeers I met yesterday in Central Province deserve better.

Our civil servants deserve better.

We deserve better.

It’s time for change.

HH aka Bally

#Time4Change