VERY URGENT

MARCH 10th, 2021

We wish to categorically DISTANCE the Patriotic Front Party from the utterances attributed to Mr. PAUL MOONGA, alleging that some judges of the Constitutional Court are colluding with some opposition lawyers in a bribery scheme to disqualify His Excellency President Edgar Lungu from contesting the 2021 general elections.

The issue of President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility is a dead issue that was conclusively dealt with by the Constitutional Court of Zambia. The Constitutional Court ruled that President Lungu is eligible to contest the 2021 elections.

As a party we believe in the rule of law and the doctrine of separation of powers.

We as a party in Government believe in the principle of the RULE of LAW and the doctrine of SEPARATION OF POWERS.

We respect the decisions of the Courts and the checks and balances that the Judiciary give to the government.

This can be demonstrated by our past actions and we have been consistent when it comes to complying with the decisions of the courts.

We recently complied with the court judgment to ensure that all former ministers who served after the dissolution of Parliament pay back the money in accordance with the judgment of the Constitutional Court.

We are not like other political party leaders who disparage the judiciary whenever a judgment goes against them. They are on record, trying to mislead the public that President Edgar Lungu is not eligible to contest the 2021 elections when the Constititional Court already ruled on the matter. The decision of the Constitutional Court is final and it cannot be challenged in any Court in Zambia.

I would like to issue a strong instruction to all members of the Patriotic Front to desist from issuing any statements against the judiciary. The party will take stern disciplinary action against anyone who will defy this order.

Thank you

Honourable Davies MWILA

PF Secretary General