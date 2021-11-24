WE WON’T ALLOW ONE PARTY STATE BY UPND – NAKACINDA



The Patriotic Front says the petitioning and now nullification of seats for its Members of Parliament are an undertaking of the ruling United Party for National Development to make Zambia a one party state, but the PF will not allow it to succeed.



Meanwhile, UPND Minister for Southern Province, Conerlius Mweetwa, last night chickened out from a live Programme on Diamond TV where he was supposed to feature with PF Member of Central Committee, Raphael Nakacinda.



Both Diamond TV and Mr. Nakacinda wondered why the now vocal UPND Minister failed to turn up dispite having promised and confirmed attendance, leaving the Presenter making endless statements of ‘waiting for Mr. Mweetwa’.



During the show Mr. Nakacinda stressed that the UPND was on a mission to turn the country into a one party state through many of its undemocratic practices such as petitioning of most Parliamentary seats held by the Patriotic Front.



He further described the action by the Courts to nullify some seats held by PF Member of Parliament as unfortunate because most grounds that led to nullify were illogical and not making sense.

“How can the Court say because your name was ‘Bulldozer’ then your name intimidated voters? When you go to Nakonde, the gentleman’s seat was nullified on grounds that the PF candidate didn’t go on Radio to condemn some said pocket violence in an area,” Mr. Nakacinda said.



The PF Member of the Central Committee in Charge of Information and Publicity has since appealed to the Courts to look at every case on merit so that justice can prevail.

He said the Court is the only place where all run to for arbitration and that it must be seen and taken as such without being seen as impartial.



On the complaints from citizens that President Hakainde Hichilema was travelling out of the country too much, especially in a short time of being in office, Mr. Nakacinda says the trips in the region are expected of a new Head of State but that people are agitated because President Hichilema had promised too much while in opposition and now Zambians that voted for his promises are getting tired of the many unfulfilled promises.

“The reason why the people are agitated about him is that he made a lot of many statements against the trips of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. He later made alarming statement that he found empty coffers. So people are talking because of those lies by President Hichilema,” Mr. Nakacinda said.



Mr. Nakacinda noted that Mr. Hakainde Hichilema has earned himself names likes Vasco Da Gama because voters are upset that he has failed to meet what he promised.



And the Patriotic Front MCC has said there’s grand Corruption in the UPND by some entrusted Ministers of Mr. Hichilema.



He wonders why the President was being blindfolded by a few individuals that are enriching themselves in a government that claims to be number one in fighting against corruption.