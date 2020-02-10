Inspector General of Police, Kakoma Kanganja has revealed that results of chemicals being used in gassing households are out but will not be announced for security reasons.

Mr. Kanganja says announcing the chemical may give information and ideas to other criminals.

And the Police Chief has dismissed information circulating on social media in which it is being insinuated that most parts of Lusaka have been affected by the gassing.

He explains that when complaints of alleged gassing were received by police in Lusaka, officers went on the ground to verify the reports and are still inquiring on the same reports.

Mr. Kanganja has said in a statement that in view of similar occurrences being recorded in some parts of the country, members of the public across the country have been urged to be security conscious and work in collaboration with the police in safeguarding their respective communities.

He said from the time this crime emanated, some suspects have been apprehended of which some are currently appearing in the courts of law while investigations have continued with a view of apprehending all those involved in this heinous crime.