WE WONT BE DETERRED BY HATRED AND CHEAP PROPAGANDA

Lusaka – 30/08/20

We want to take the opportunity to thank all Zambians who have resolved to rally behind President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND, we reassure our people that we won’t let them down.

We are however concerned with the recent behaviour of opposition FDD leader Edith Nawakwi on her path to discredit President Hichilema on flimsy grounds of having stolen from the state during the privatisation program that was undertaken by the cabinet in which Nawakwi herself was minister.

Nawakwi was even privileged to serve as minister of Finance, a ministry that oversaw the privatisation process and if she saw wrong doing on President Hichilema, why didn’t she raise the alarm that time?

After being expelled from MMD and having joined the FDD, Nawakwi was an alliance partner in United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in the 2006 elections and if elections went in our favour, probably she could have been the Vice President. Does it mean at this time she didn’t know about the allegations she’s raising today?

We don’t want to go into character assassination on Nawakwi because that’s not our main focus, we are busy thinking of how to fix the economy when we take over office. We are a committed people and do not want to let the Zambian people down.

We know that Nawakwi will continue shopping for media space and we have information that the next appearance is on ZNBC Sunday interview this evening.

The whole idea is that PF is feeling the heat and our growing popularity on the Copperbelt province has terribly unsettled them, and now want to put the blame of the mess in the mining sector on us… Twakana, We don’t want, we refuse to be drawn into cheap politicking.

Similarly we thank the Zambians and particularly our supporters ku Kopala, we want to assure you that we don’t take your support doe granted and we will fix the problem.

PF must also stop behaving as if they are in the opposition and always blaming Mr. Hichilema for anything, even privatisation which took place close to three decades ago.

For now, let us all treat Nawakwi as a hired mother and citizen. All the best.

Zambia forward.

