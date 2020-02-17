By Etambuyu Katota (ZNBC)

Vice President Inonge Wina says the gassing incidents that have been reported in some parts of the country will not be declared a state of emergency.

Mrs. Wina says the matter is, however, a national security concern and government is doing everything possible to ensure that the situation is addressed.

The Vice President says she has endorsed President Edgar Lungu’s directive to deploy the Army in selected areas that reported gassing incidents to ensure law and order prevails in the country.