WE WOULD RATHER SUPPORT PF THAN SELFISH UPND – SABOI IMBOELA

NDC spokeswoman Saboi Imboela says it is better for PF to continue in power than allowing UPND form government.

“At the rate the UPND is displaying selfishness, we would rather work with PF than removing the PF. We may usher in a more evil UPND,” says Saboi Imboela on Hot FM this morning.