WEALTH GAIN OF POLITICAL LEADERS UNDER SCRUTINY

Wealth Gain Of Political Leaders Under Scrutiny

In recent days questions about how UPND President Hakainde Hichilema accumulated his wealth and the role he played in the privatisation process have resurfaced. Edith Nawakwi is among those to accuse him of abusing the process for his own benefit.

Government has responded by saying that it is disturbed by the allegations and is studying the matter closely. However, these allegations are nothing new. In fact they are years old and appear to resurface each time Government grows concerned by its own popularity, only to fade away again when no further action is taken. Back in 2013 then President Michael Sata directed the then Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Mutembo Nchito to establish whether Hichilema could be prosecuted for stealing his wealth.

Hichilema has also responded to the claims, calling on Nawakwi to apologise for calling him a thief and desist in making defamatory statements or face legal action.

In a letter from Hichilema’s lawyers they accuse Nawakwi of making, “false, malicious and defamatory statements (“the defamatory statements”) against our client whose aim, purpose and effect was, inter alia, to expose our client to hatred, contempt and ridicule; to embarrass him in the eyes of the general public; to lower our client’s reputation in the estimation of right thinking members of society; to cause him to be shunned and avoided; and generally to create an impression in the minds of the global community, given our client’s international repute as a businessman and politician, that our client is a thief and/or a person of miscreant behaviour who does not respect the rule of law or deserve to hold public office as President of the Republic of Zambia, for which our client aspires.” The letter goes on to set out Hichilema’s defence to the allegations made by Nawakwi.

The full text of the letter can be found here.

Meanwhile, Bishop John Mambo has suggested that President Lungu should instead explain how he grew his wealth from K2.1 million to K22 million in one year of being President.

“Those that come to equity must come with clean hands. While government officials are asking HH to account for his wealth and role in the privatization process, which is honestly a fair question, those calling for accountability must be reminded that they have not themselves explained to citizens how they suddenly become rich after assuming public office as soon as 2015,” Bishop Mambo has stated.

“We do not think that it is right for government to join those throwing stones at a citizen who whose firm was hired to carry out the work as assigned to him by government,” Mambo also commented.

“Surely if this not witch-hunt against a political opponent by those in government, then what is it?” he asked.