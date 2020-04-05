[By Oliver Chisenga and Edwin Mbulo]

MINISTER of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya has implored people to wear masks at all times in the wake of the deadly coronavirus.

Giving an update on COVID-19 yesterday, Dr Chilufya said the country has not recorded any new case of coronavirus and the total number of cases remains at 39.

He said all patients who were under isolation have remained stable as two cases that posted negative tests earlier have once again posted negative and had been discharged.

“The first two cases have been discharged from the isolation facility and are being classified as recovered. Of the 5,622 cases classified as high risk due to travel, we have continued to monitor closely and now we have 1,526 who have successfully completed the 14-day mandatory quarantine,” Dr Chilufya explained.

Further, Dr Chilufya said alerts that have been notified and cleared as none cases had risen to 258.

He urged the public to be alert and continue to report suspects to the rapid response team for action.

Dr Chilufya further said Africa has so far recorded 7,448 cases with 301 deaths while numbers of affected countries stood at 51.

He added that the presidential directive to quarantine people coming into the country for 14 days remains mandatory and in force to avoid the importation of COVID-19.

Further, Dr Chilufya directed the Zambia Golf Union to cease their operations with immediate effect.

He said it was of concern by President Lungu that the Golf Union decided to continue with their activities when many other sporting organisations had suspended their events.

“We are restricting movements, avoid none inessential travel outside or into Zambia, inessential travel outside Lusaka or into Lusaka which is the epicentre…stay home. The President has particularly emphasized the need for us to observe the measures, not to gather. He has emphasized the need for us to ensure that we suspend any activities that bring masses together,” he said.

“Let us heed to the call to stay home, let us heed to the call to wash hands, let us ensure that we clean our environments, let us not hand shake, let us wear masks and I am directing that colleague of ours who are receiving donations now start distributing these donations to high density areas…in the markets, bus stations, in the compounds through the existing structures,” said Chilufya.

But Michael Kaingu says Zambia is yet to experience the worst scenario of COVID-19.

In an interview, the former education minister said it was sad that some PF leaders who might be positive are hiding instead of going public.

“I am not trying to be a prophet of doom, but Zambia is yet to experience its worst scenario on COVID-19. I believe that we are about two months behind Italy and we may only know how hard we have been hit by end of May or June and we will only know if we are going up or have contained it by end of June or July,” Kaingu said.

He said that it was worrying that some PF leaders who might be positive are hiding, adding that this was not inspiring Zambians.

Kaingu said government leaders who are suspected to have COVID-19 are taking it as it is one contracted through promiscuity.

“Our leaders are behaving as if people will laugh at them, they are behaving as they have it because they have been socially indulging, you understand what I mean. This is a virus that can be contracted in so many ways. So if our leaders don’t show that you can have it and get well, others who may have it will also hide, it’s not encouraging our people,” he said.

“It’s roumoured that some PS (permanent secretary) in some ministry is positive, so why not go public as some renowned leaders have done? If they continue to hide, others who have it and are interacting with people will also hide,” said Kaingu.

Meanwhile, a tug of war has emerged between Ministry of Health and Office of the Vice President over control of COVID-19 programme.

According to sources close to the two offices, the Ministry of Health does not want Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit to run the programme.

The source said in fact, health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya does want the COVID-19 to be declared an emergency because then the funds would be managed by DMMU under the Vice-President’s Office.

But when contacted, Dr Chilufya said he was not qualified to comment on such a matter.

“I am not qualified to comment on such matters, if you got it from somewhere why didn’t you verify from where you got it from? No, it’s not done like that,” said Chilufya before his line went dead.