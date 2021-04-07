WEDSON BELIEVES IT’S TIME FOR PATSON TO MOVE TO BIGGER CLUB

FORMER Zambia coach Wedson Nyirenda says the time is right for inform striker Patson Daka to make a move to a bigger club.

Nyirenda said in an interview yesterday that the Red Bull Salzburg player had become a complete striker and could easily blend in with any bigger team in the Spanish La Liga or the English Premier League.

“Patson is a complete striker and I don’t see any club where he can’t fit in. It’s time for him to go because he has done it for Salzburg but I do understand their philosophy. They don’t want to rush for they know he is a jackpot. For us we can be thinking clubs are offering good money but his club know they can get bigger money offers,” Nyirenda.

Nyirenda said he would want to see the striker at Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City or United.

“I am one of the proud coaches and dancing on cloud nine. Patson has shown people a clear picture of what hard work, concentration, persistence and endurance can do. We can all see where he is and where he is going. He is the hottest property in the world,” Nyirenda said.

He said Daka was a striker the country had been dreaming to have after the era of the Godfrey ‘Ucar’ Chitalu.

TIMES OF ZAMBIA