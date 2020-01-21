WEIRD BUT TRUE: Boy Sheds Skin Every Month Like A Reptile.

A 10-year-old boy has been dubbed the “human snake” due to his rare genetic skin condition that sheds his skin every month.

The youngster, known only as Jagannath, has to have a bath every hour and to cover himself in moisturiser every three hours to relieve his painful symptoms.

Shocking photos of the young boy, from the Ganjam district of eastern India, show his skin completely dried out and flaky, stretched over his body like scales.

His skin has become so tight that he is often left unable to walk properly, and needs a stick to help him stretch out his limbs.

Sadly, there is no cure for Jagannath’s condition, and his father, Prabhakar Pradhan, who works as a labourer in a paddy field, cannot afford the cost of his son’s treatment.

He said: “My son has suffered this disease since childhood, and there is no cure for it.

“I do not have enough money to take him for a treatment and my heart breaks seeing him suffer with this cursed disease every day.”

A dermatologist in the Indian district, who did not wish to be identified, said: “This disease is not treatable, although some doctors say there is a cure.”

Dr. Rakhesh, senior consultant dermatologist at Aster MIMS hospital in Kerala, India, said lamellar ichthyosis is one of the rarest congenital skin conditions.

There is currently no cure, but the condition can be treated with creams and some medications to prevent complications and improve quality of life.