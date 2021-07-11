ABUJA-One Christian Edem-Eyo has confessed to killing his aunt in Calabar South Local Government Area of Cross River state because he believes she belonged to the marine world.

The State Police Command paraded the 34-year-old on Tuesday, July 6.

The suspect, allegedly murdered Uduak Effiong Okpo, 65, and buried her head and the body separately on June 23.

Briefing newsmen on Tuesday, in Calabar, Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Sikiru Akande, said that the suspect would soon be charged to court accordingly.

The murder suspect told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN),

“I killed Uduak Okpo because she belonged to the marine world. She was terrorising me spiritually in the compound.

“She was making my manhood to rise spiritually, that was why I killed her.”