WELCOME YOUR EXCELLENCY PRESIDENT LAZARUS CHAKWERA OF THE REPUBLIC OF MALAWI.

We wish to extend our warmest welcome to His Excellence President Lazarus Chakwera of Republic of Malawi and his entourage to our country.

President Chakwera belongs to a new generation of African Patriots and distinguished leaders who found themselves in unusual circumstances of a new struggle against tyrannical leaders, that hail from amongst Africans themselves.

Leaders that fight and oppress their own people and use ethnicity to subjugate and divide the masses, for political expediency. President Chakwera belongs to a breed of African nationalists who are fast tracked as enemies of the state, simply because they chose to participate in the culture of democracy that ordinarily allows for divergent views.

In his acceptance speech as President of the Republic of Malawi on 1st July 2020, President Chakwera addressed the profound paradox of African politics;

“for of what use is freedom from oppression if you are slave to starvation? Or freedom from colonialism if you are slave to tribalism? Of what use is freedom from tyranny if you are a slave to poverty?”.

Africa in general and Zambia in particular will now rely on distinguished statesmen like President Chakwera, who prior to being President, vigorously fought against dictatorship, discrimination, corruption and institutional impunity. Africans now depend on this African champion of democracy, to set aside African leaders’ usual diplomatic niceties and empty chatter, and truthfully speak on behalf of Africans’ daily struggles against despotic leaders that litter the continent, and the acute poverty and suffering they subject our people to, due to greed, corruption and mismanagement of public resources.

Hakainde Hichilema

President

United Party for National Development