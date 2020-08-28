WE will allow President Edgar Lungu to vote in prison in 2026 as a prisoner, says United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia official Patrick Chikomba.

Chikomba also says he does not see why Zambians in the diaspora cannot be allowed to vote if prisoners will now be able to do so.

In an interview, Chikomba said recent pronouncements by Zambia Correctional Services Commissioner General Chisela Chileshe that he would not permit any opposition political party to campaign in prison deserve condemnation and disassociation by the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

“The campaigns in prisons will not be fair and free as openly admitted by Dr Chileshe. It is strange that the ECZ has kept quiet over this when they are supposed to give a guideline of how campaigns will be conducted. We all know that HH [UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema] or Charles Chanda (UPPZ leader) will not enter any prison to campaign. No UPND, UNIP, SP or MMD member will be allowed near prisoners. Even with the current state, if an opposition member is arrested, access to that person in prison is very difficult,” he said. “However, we all know that 2021 is near and they (PF) are scared that they will be in prison if they lose. They should start packing their bags if they have not yet done so and when they are in prison for all the atrocities that they have committed against Zambians, especially for their leader Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, we’ll allow him to vote in 2026. But we will ensure that all political parties are allowed to campaign in prison so that he can make an informed decision.”

He advised ECZ chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano not to think that the institution is his bedroom.

“Let him talk against election malpractice and these have already started with the prisons boss. Let him also allow Zambians in the diaspora to vote after all we have embassies in many of these countries and they can have credible elections, unlike here where prisoners will be told lies that they will be pardoned if and when they vote for the PF. What insulation do we have for vote rigging in these prisons? Nshindano needs to tell us,” said Chikomba.