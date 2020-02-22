UPND provincial chairmen say they are ready to be taken to Calvary with party leader Hakainde Hichilema. They were speaking to journalists at the opposition party’s secretariat in Lusaka on Thursday afternoon. Only the chairmen for Muchinga, Lusaka and Western provinces were absent at the media briefing but those who spoke did so collectively.

The chairmen present were Elisha Matambo (Copperbelt), Albert Chifita (Central), Paul Thole (Eastern), Billy Makwembo (Southern), Roy Mwansa (Luapula), Nathan Ilunga (Northern) and Colonel Glandson Katambi (North-Western).

They emphasised that the UPND membership could not accept a repeat of what transpired in 2017 – arraigning Hichilema with “a trumped-up” treason case. “If this [gassing] issue is a plan to take out Hakainde from the ballot paper, it will never happen. Nobody will allow that nonsense!” Matambo vowed.

“HH is popular among all the citizens; do you think he will sink so low and start harming the same voters he wants to rule? So, we are telling Sunday Chanda, GBM and all the PF people who are jumping like headless chickens to shut up.”

He indicated that “the fight we are fighting” was not just physical but that it was also spiritual. Matambo said it was for that reason that provincial chairmen had set up a spiritual structure, “away from the structures we have.”

“We have put intercessory teams to use their knees and pray so that we win this battle in the spirit and if we win it in the spirit, it will manifest in the physical,” he said.

“We’ll use our knees and cry to Jehovah the Creator and it will never take long; Zambians will know the truth. God will expose whoever is doing this nonsense.” They wondered why whatever misfortune that happened in the country was linked to Hichilema.

“Every nonsense happening in the country is Hakainde! What type of hatred is this? Right now the most popular presidential candidate who people are set to vote for is president Hakainde Hichilema. You get it right!” Matambo said.

“Whatever you’ll do, Jehovah God has already appointed and it is finished in heaven. It will definitely come to pass and he will be sworn-in as the seventh Republican President. When you are exiting office, you must leave the country in peace. It is written; Hakainde will rule this country in the next 500 plus days.”

They concluded that: “to Zambians and our president Hakainde, we want to assure you; as all the provincial chairmen we’ll stand with you all the way.”

“If they take you to Calvary, we are going with you to Calvary. We refuse to behave like the way Peter behaved – denying the Lord Jesus three times. We’ll never do that. We’ll start together and go all the way,” stressed Matambo.