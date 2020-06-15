SENIOR Chief Puta of the Bwile People of Chiengi district in Luapula Province says with the prevailing hardships in his chiefdom and the entire country, his subjects will not vote for the PF in 2021.

Speaking through his representative senior headman Puta Kasoma, the traditional leader said the PF government should not even make a mistake of unleashing police to beat up those supporting the opposition.

However, chief Puta said he was not scared of the police, warning that he and his subjects would retaliate if security wings would be unleashed on them.

“Tatwakasale ubuteko ubuleteka, tulesala opposition pantu tapali uko baletutwala. Elo kabili nga bakesa nenfuti, naifwe tukabasa ifyakubasa…nga kuilasa iminsumbu tukailasa iminsumbu because we don’t want our people to be intimidated, ukulatitikishiwa (We will not vote for the current administration, we will vote for the opposition because they (PF government) are not taking us anywhere. Secondly, if they will come with guns, we will also craft traditional weapons; if it means stabbing each other, we will just stab each other),” the traditional leader said.

He said those gifts the PF uses to bribe the electorates would not educate their children.

He said his subjects want a lasting solution to the various problems in his chiefdom.

Puta further said his subjects and those outside his chiefdom were looking forward to a government that would give them a better livelihood through an enhanced economy.

“Bakalete ulupiya, tukesabalila elo nokubaponya tukabaponye. Natuipelesha nga bamwine mushi abantu besu ukubalanga ifyo bafwile ukwikala nokucita. (let them bring the money, we will get and use it but we’ll vote against them. We have given ourselves as leadership to teach our subjects how they should live and do). We are not scared, they can come and shoot us, let them bring those people they bring from Kitwe and Lusaka to beat us then hell will break loose, tukaipuma bonse, namayanda bonse yakalapya, iyesu yapya, neyabo nayo yapya (we will beat each other and if they burn our houses, theirs too will burn). We don’t want a government that wants to instill fear in the nation, let them (people) vote according to their will.”

Puta recalled that in the past voters were allowed to exercise their right without intimidation.

“Nga balefwaya babomfye amaka, yalya yene amaka eyo tulefwaya fwebena Katete ward tukese yamona amaka yabo. Bakese nabaipekanya nabashilika babo kaili bena bali mu buteko, naifwe bashilika babo naba kapokola bakesamona ifikacitika…kuno tabakekaleko, tukaibomba umulimo (if they want to use power, that’s the power we are looking forward to see their power. They should come prepared together with their soldiers and police officers, they will see what will happen, here they will not stay, we will checkmate each other),” he said.

Puta said whether they bring blankets and other bribes, no one in that area would vote for the party in power.

He said Zambians and his chiefdom in particular were now politically awake and know the truth.

The traditional leader noted that in Mununga area, the PF hoodwinked the people into voting for them after they promised a tarred road but after getting the victory, nothing had come to fruition.

He recalled that over eight Cabinet ministers thronged the area and road construction started but just after their councillor was declared winner, all the machinery disappeared with no trace.

“Baleiminina palwalala ba minister nokulatubepa but pali ndakai nga twabepusha beletwasuka ati impiya tamwaba muchalo (the ministers publicly stood on the podium and cheated us but this time if we ask them they tell us that there is no money in the nation); where are we heading to? Are we that dull or what not to see through these people?” the traditional leaders lamented.

Further, Puta noted that the PF have already started campaigns but wondered why they were stopping the opposition from meeting would be voters.

He said the façade of the coronavirus does not make sense because it was unfairly being applied.

“Why are they campaigning amid Coronavirus but beating the opposition when they try to do the same? Bena uko balekampena kolona takwaba? Ubu ubuteko bwesu katwishi nga ni dikiteta katwishi. Umuntu uwangalila kuli Lesa, Lesa akamukanda, pantu Lesa muntu wapulamo. Lesa tafwaya ama nonsense, elo tafwaya ukumona ifya bipa iyo. Kuno kumyesu balelipilisha K150 ukuya mukumona icilonganino ati kwaliba kolona. Aba abantu bapangwa shani? Ba amba nomba ukulaibila icilonganini cakwa Lesa, Lesa akabakanda (where they are campaigning, isn’t there coronavirus? This government, we don’t know whether it’s a dictatorship. A person who plays with God will be beaten, God doesn’t want nonsense and He doesn’t want to see evil. Here they are asking churches to pay K150 saying there is coronavirus. How are these people made, they have even started stealing from God’s church), God will punish them)!”