YOU are not immune, if you misbehave, we will use those vehicles on you, police officers warn PF cadres.

And NDC member of the central committee Paul Sensele, who is former Livingstone district commissioner, has wondered why the police is not controlling the PF who are busy holding meetings for parliamentary aspirants without regard for COVID-19 guidelines.

In an interview, some police officers in Livingstone said the PF should not think that the anti-riot vehicles that were handed over to the service on Wednesday by home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo were only meant for use on the opposition.

“Mind you Parliament will be dissolved and we will have no minister of this or that, but only the Commander-in-Chief, who is President Edgar Lungu. As our DIG-OPS (deputy inspector general in-charge of operations) Bonnie Kapeso recently showed you in Lusaka at a court hearing for Dr Chitalu Chilufya, we will deal with you if you misbehave and not follow our orders. We will not look at your PF regalia because we don’t take orders from you as PF cadres. You are not immune from the wrath of those trucks (anti-riot); we will use them to the fullest because we take orders from our command and not you,” one officer warned.

A woman police office added that what happened in Sesheke was likely to happen again to unruly PF cadres.

“As long as they behave, they will be safe, but if they think that they can control us, we will deal with them using the same equipment given to us on Wednesday. The only person who deserves our protection and respect is the Head of State, who is our Commander-in-Chief. When we protect him, we don’t do that because he is a PF leader, no; we do that because he is Head of State. So watch out, don’t grow wings, especially after Parliament has been dissolved. As of now, you can continue doing what you are doing without notifying us and without following COVID-19 guidelines, but time will tell and it is fast running out on you (PF),” the woman officer said.

Another officer, among more than six who whisked this reporter to a secure location for this interview for fear of reprisal, said police officers have been humiliated by PF cadres under the leadership of President Lungu.

“My brother, whenever a story coming from police officers is used in The Mast, heads roll. We are usually under pressure to launch a witch-hunt for the officers who give you interviews. You are under surveillance that is why we have to meet here in such a way. The truth is that we always fear when we see PF cadres at our stations. They are full of lies if they don’t get what they want. Many officers have been investigated before all based on PF lies. We have suffered enough under our Head of State, it was not the case under Michael Sata or Rupiah Banda,” the officer lamented.

And Sensele showed this reporter a video of Evans Fenete, who recently addressed a meeting in a residential area without social distancing.

“In the video, you can see that Fenete is wearing a face mask but the women and men singing and dancing for him are not. If it was NDC or UPND, the police would have quickly arrested us for unlawful assembly. Why is it that one crime is only for certain Zambians and not those in PF? We know that our officers are working under fear of being fired, so as of now we appeal to them to be professional, especially when Parliament gets dissolved. I don’t blame them much only to say that there is selective justice,” he said.

Sensele said he feels for Fenete because President Lungu fired him from the police service after the PF lost a by-election in Mulobezi in 2015.

“In that by-election, PF had fielded Patricia Mulasikwanda and Fenete got fired just for being professional as a senior police officer. Now he is dining with them and they may not even adopt him,” said Sensele.