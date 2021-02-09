Lusaka ~ Tue, 09 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Lusaka Province PF Secretary Kennedy Kamba says the public should be wary of malicious schemes orchestrated to label President Edgar Lungu and the PF corrupt.

In a statement, Mr Kamba notes the PF is aware of the selfish agenda of change of government, and enemies are trying by whatever means possible to dent the image of President Lungu before Zambians.

He stated that frustrated and bitter UPND cadre Brebner Changala has gone to an extent of putting up weird claims that President Lungu is corrupt and that State House has become a crime scene.

“We want all good Zambians out there, the right thinking members of the public and all stakeholders to be wary of the malicious schemes that are being orchestrated to label President Edgar Lungu, institutions of governance and indeed the PF as corrupt. As the ruling party, we are aware that our opponents in the opposition, the self-acclaimed Civil Rights Activists and some frustrated and bitter leaders of some NGO’s and some media organisations, are pushing their selfish agenda of change of government, and have ganged up to try by whatever means possible to dent the image of President Lungu before Zambians,” Mr Kamba said in reaction to Mr Changala’s statement that state House is a crime scene.