WE are comfortable sitting at a roundtable with Hakainde Hichilema than President Edgar Lungu, says NDC vice-president Josephs Akafumba.

Responding to the PF’s maneuvers to have a roundtable meeting with Chishimba Kambwili, the National Democratic Congress leader, Akafumba, a prominent Lusaka lawyer, said the PF was a dead party.

“The PF is full of hallucinations, surely, how on Earth can a normal person, as extra-normal as Chishimba Kambwili, ever think of rejoining the PF? We are very content with what we have and we now realise that the PF is feeling the heat of the NDC, they are feeling the weight of Kambwili,” he said.

“However, we want to tell and assure the PF and their leader Mr Lungu that we have a trusted partner in the UPND by the name of Hakainde Hichilema. With him we can sit at a round table and share ideas, drink tea and laugh. But with the PF leadership this is not possible as we don’t want to discuss issues while asking for shots of Brandy,” Akafumba said.

He added that it would be a betrayal of the highest order to Zambians if the NDC was to sit with the PF leadership.

Akafumba, a former justice permanent secretary, further indicated that the NDC was full of leaders that were not compromised by selfish reasons as Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba.

“We hailed him when he was in UPND, we listened to him but now he is drunk with PF concoctions that only make him try to please his newly found master Mr Lungu. He is only thinking of himself just as Mr Lungu is and not the people of Zambia. We want to save Zambians as NDC under the leadership of Chishimba Kambwili and we will welcome any furthering of relationships between us and the UPND and not the sinking PF,” he said.

Asked if NDC and UPND talks have advanced, Akafumba said the NDC-UPND pack was alive.

“We can’t betray Zambians for a few coins of stolen money. We have been together with the UPND and we will be each brother’s keeper. That is why you see HH and Mr Kambwili visit each other when in time of need. We cannot let down the suffering Zambian youth, woman or peasant farmer,” he said.

Akafumba appealed to Zambians to ignore any PF propaganda over Kambwili as this was not tenable.

“Please, join us and help us to change our country for the better. We have suffered enough at the hands of thieves,” said Akafumba.

The PF are making insistent calls on Kambwili to return to the ruling party where he was unceremoniously chased owing to his presidential ambitions.

The PF central committee chaired by party president Edgar Lungu chased Kambwili and Mwenya Musenge and did not want to hear him.

Kambwili then decided to challenge the expulsion in court but Musenge decided not to challenge the action.

Later, Kambwili decided to form the NDC, fronting Musenge as the fore-bearer while he remained sorting out his PF membership.

When it dawned that his membership in PF was a closed chapter, and his seat was now nullified, Kambwili went full throttle as leader of the NDC.

Following a beating in Roan Constituency, the PF realised that Kambwili was causing collateral damage to the PF and called for him to return to PF started.

On Saturday, Mwamba, who is deputy national mobilisation chairperson, told The Mast that PF were planning to have a roundtable meeting with Kambwili with a view of having the former information minister back in the fold.

Mwamba repeated the statement on Monday telling PF that it was just a matter of time, Kambwili would be back.