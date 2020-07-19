HEALTH minister Chitalu Chilufya failed to give satisfactory answers on why the PF have continued with public meetings amidst statutory instruments he issued that restrict public gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And Speaker of the National Assembly Speaker Patrick Matibini has advised Dr Chilufya to be professional when responding to questions from members of parliament.

Meanwhile, Dr Chilufya announced that the country has recorded 190 new coronavirus cases out of 848 tests conducted.

On Friday last week, Dr Matibini ordered Dr Chilufya to issue a ministerial statement after a point of order from Monze Central UPND member of parliament Jack Mwiimbu who wanted to know if the two statutory instruments had been revoked.

Mwiimbu wondered why PF members were holding public meetings across the country and why Dr Chilufya, who is facing corruption charges in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court, went to court with a horde of supporters, including ministers and senior PF members without observing social distancing.

After Dr Chilufya read his ministerial statement, Mazabuka Central UPND member of parliament Gary Nkombo rose to ask his follow up question.

“Hon minister, as I ask you my question, I want you to take note of the following: one, you have stopped giving the daily updates of the Covid status; two, all the health inspection posts at Inter City [Bus Terminus] have disappeared. Three, PF has been seen campaigning in the midst of this COVID-19; four, PF has continued buying councillors, promoting by-elections which by law under the ECZ should happen within 90 days of them being pronounced,” highlighted Nkombo in part. “And, five, under Article 60(a) of our Constitution, all political parties are compelled to hold intraparty elections. And I want you to know as I ask my question that we from UPND, and I’m elections chairman, have been forbidden by the Ministry of Home Affairs to conduct our intraparty elections which fall within the realm of the Constitution, citing COVID-19… And finally, you yourself, minister, as you appeared before the court of law answering your own charges, have been seen with cadres who are not observing social distancing. I want you to answer me now, why shouldn’t you think we feel discriminated with the evidence that I’ve given you now? When we want to hold our intraparty elections, our members are being arrested every single day to a point where we even have our intraparty elections in the bush to run away from the police.”

Dr Chilufya could, however, not restrict himself to the issue at hand.

“…As Minister of Health, I am concerned about the health of all individuals including the honourable member of parliament. That bitterness, he needs to tone down because it will claim his life,” Dr Chilufya said as Nkombo shouted back in anger, “No, am I the one who arrested you?”

Dr Matibini ordered Dr Chilufya to sit down while Nkombo continued to seek the Speaker’s protection.

“Honourable Minister of Health, let’s proceed in a temperate way,” Dr Matibini guided.

Later, Dr Chilufya continued: “Mr Speaker, I thank you for your guidance. And Mr Speaker, let COVID-19 not be used as a reason for people to suddenly become democratic. The UPND has never held elections for many years.”

Again, Dr Matibini ordered him to stick to the question and respond accordingly.

“Honourable Minister of Health, I’m sure we can proceed otherwise. You can proceed otherwise, I’ve no doubt that you’re able to. The issues under discussion are professional issues; they’re health issues. There’s a point which should be made about discrimination. So, they would like you to clarify on the enforcement of these measures which you put in place. And I think for progress’ sake, let’s confine ourselves to the issues,” guided Dr Matibini. “I know we are in a politically charged atmosphere. If you won’t be able to proceed in a manner I’m indicating, then I’ll just stop this session all together, because we can’t proceed this way. I’ll just stop it. And I can’t be proposing questions and answers, I expect that we’ll engage. We have engaged previously without this kind of situation. I think it’s a fairly straight subject; straight forward subject. I don’t think it’s beyond our management.”

In response, Dr Chilufya said, “Mr Speaker, the agenda of the Patriotic Front party [and] government under His Excellency Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu is universal health coverage; health for all, apolitical. It’s the agenda, it is apolitical”.

Earlier in his ministerial statement, Dr Chilufya said the government had not revoked the relevant statutory instruments.

“Government has not revoked Statutory Instruments 21, 22, and Statutory Instrument 62. These statutory instruments, among many other things, regulate the public health measures, social health measures that should be observed when responding to COVID-19,” he said. “We don’t want to characterise gathering on political grounds, on racial grounds, on religious grounds. We are stating categorically here that every public gathering held must be in compliance to public health measures that are stipulated under the public health Act and statutory instruments 21, 22 and 62. Nothing else matters because we endeavour, we aspire for health for everyone everywhere.”

Meanwhile, Dr Chilufya expressed concern at the rate coronavirus cases were increasing in the country.

“…And, as we speak today 17th July 2020, Zambia did record 190 new cases of COVID-19. This was out of 848 tests. These cases are being picked through community screening, healthcare facility-based screening, contacts to those who are already positive, few health workers, and those who have been brought in already dead,” Dr Chilufya said. “The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 2,620 and this is out of 67,096 tests done since the outbreak of the COVID-19. The number of recoveries, on a positive note, has been 1,434. On a sad note, I would like to report a total number of 108 deaths that are linked with COVID-19.”

He said under the World Health Organisation guidelines, the country had revised the COVID-19 death figures.

“With the revision of the definition of the Covid death by the World Health Organisation, Zambia has revised its figures as follows: out of 108 deaths, 84 died within the community and these were brought in dead; 85 of the 108 deaths have been classified already. And 22 are classified as Covid deaths, 63 are classified as Covid associated deaths,” said Dr Chilufya. “The remaining 23 are pending classification based on the verbal autopsy and mortality surveillance that we are conducting in the communities. For avoidance of doubt, Covid deaths are those that are associated with classical symptoms of Covid, and no underlying pathology. Covid associated deaths are those to do with people with underlying co-morbidities, and then they are tested positive for Covid too.”