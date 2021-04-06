By: Castrol Kafweta | Tue April 6 | 2021

The United Party for National Development (UPND) National Youth Chairman, Mr. Gilbert Liswaniso has strongly cautioned and enunciated that youths in the opposition UPND are more than ready to bite the bullet should the PF attempt to lay thier filthy and corrupt hands on the life of President Hakainde Hichilema the only hope for Zambia.

Mr. Liswaniso has charged that the party is closely monitoring the tactics and intrigues of the PF to arrest President Hakainde Hichilema and prevent him from appearing on the 2021 ballot.

Speaking in Lusaka, UPND Headquarters when he was addressing the Media at the meeting that was attended by Provincial Youth Chairmens from all the ten (10) provinces of Zambia, Mr. Gilbert Liswaniso who’s popularly known as General Mosquito revealed to the Media that there’s a scheme by PF to arrest president Hakainde Hichilema as a way of blotting him out of the ballot paper to enable the failed corrupt Edgar Lungu return to power after August 12.

The Youth Chairman of the biggest opposition political party in Zambia has vehemently warned that the party’s youths are resolved to stand by and defend President Hakainde Hichilema with their lives and that if the PF wants to see the worst materialize in Zambia, they should become stupid enough to lay their filthy hands on HH. Liswaniso has warned.

Mr. Liswaniso has further stated that the youths in the party will ensure by any means necessary usher HH into state house to serve and fulfill his promises to the people of Zambia.

Mr. Gilbert Liswaniso has also called on the PF to build enough prisons if they want to proceed with their dirty schemes to arrest HH.

UPND NATIONAL YOUTH MEDIA TEAM