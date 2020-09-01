Pambashe PF member of parliament Ronald Chitotela has said leaders in government are not against being given counsel by the Church and other Zambians but only get concerned with the way counsel is sometimes offered.

Mr Chitotela, who is also Minister of Tourism, said during a church building service at Munkata SDA Church in Kawambwa that the Church should counsel leaders in government in a manner that builds.

He said offering offensive counsel to leaders in government could lead to confrontation with the clergy, which he said must be avoided at all costs.

Mr Chitotela said since the government and the Church preside over the same people, there is need for them to co-exist for the country’s development and national peace.