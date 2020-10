We’re not lesbian, say DAVAOS

Annie Phiri and Cheswa Chimfwembe, who are part of female entertainment group called DAVAOS, have apologized to the public after photos apparently showing them deep-kissing in a swimming pool emerged on Sunday.

The photos sparked an outrage, with many people describing the images as disgusting and accusing the artistes of practising homosexuality.

The Zambian law does not permit homosexuality