WE have wrong people in ministerial positions, laments Kaweche Kaunda.

Speaking on the ‘Big Issue’ programme on Capital FM on Monday, Kaweche, one of the sons of Dr Kenneth Kaunda, said it was an insult to his family for Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo or any other person to imply that the first president’s sons were stupid or idiots because they did not steal during the tenure of their father.

He said the insult from Lusambo goes beyond his family as it extended to Zambians of all walks of life.

“We are not thieves and it’s an insult to the family to imply that because we didn’t steal, we are stupid or idiots, that’s an insult to us and the people of Zambia. That insult goes beyond the family. So I said it requires an apology not only to us but the people of Zambia of all walks of life…it means they were also stupid and idiots because they didn’t take advantage of us being the president’s children. I said we are not thieves and an apology is due to us,” Kaweche said.

He said with their father’s 27 years in power, if they wanted to think like Lusambo, they would own the country but they were not nurtured in such a manner.

Kaweche said following an ‘apology’ from Lusambo to his family at a meeting called by him, the minister went on to his Facebook page to post what was initially not agreed in the meeting.

He said what Lusambo posted stating that the two parties agreed that what was attributed to him was fake news fell far from the truth and was no apology at all.

“As far as my family is concerned, what is on that Facebook page is not what we agreed and what we agreed has not been done. For us we find that disrespectful. First, you make us feel insulted then you come to us but do nothing about what we agreed, that is not acceptable. We have wrong people in ministerial positions; it is as simple as that because this is not what should be happening,” Kaweche said.

He said he had not raised the matter with President Edgar Lungu who appointed Lusambo as the family feels that the Head of State was intelligent enough to know what needs to be done.

“The last thing I would like is for the President to be in a position where he feels like it’s the Kaundas who made him do this or do that. He knows whatever he is going to do or how to handle it, I don’t even want a hint on what he should or shouldn’t do,” he said.

Kaweche further noted that a lot of work in the country was pending and if those in office showed concern to an ordinary person, there would be no statements like ‘K2 million is nothing’.

He said the PF government really needs to show that they were concerned about the state of the country and looking out for Zambians.

Meanwhile, Kaweche said he would be talking to various political party leaders and the church to pick their brains on where they want to take the country.

He urged Zambians to see the importance in taking part in the political activities of the country.

“First what I have to do is first talk to all of them, I am glad I met president Nevers Mumba outside your office here, I would like to have a chat with all of them, a chat with HH, pick all of them, brains and see which way they want to take the country and then I can see. Fortunately, some of us have access to all of them, I don’t have to depend on Frank’s programme to hear about HH, of other media to know what Nevers is doing. I just have to pick up a phone and say Nevers can we meet, talk to them and then decide,” said Kaweche.