By Marvin Chanda Mberi

WE’RE PUTTING LAST NAIL ON HH’S POLITICAL COFFIN

The stage managed convention which was made to renew and validate the inherent dictatorial culture of Zambia’s most rejected Presidential candidate Hakainde Hichilema and his political party has started backfiring.

The recent one being the exit of the dependable opposition figure and loyalist who comes from a well documented political and professional background.

The defection of the long standing senior member of UPND Honourable Charles Kakoma’s enviable stature is the starting point to the process leading to putting last nail on HH’s political coffin.

In his discourse, Honourable Kakoma’s public comments have been full of a sense of responsibility and exercised restraint to refrain from any inflammatory language that undermine the unity and peace of the nation.

The autocratic nature and self-centeredness of HH has now started manifesting and this is the genesis of the political explosion and the wind of continuation for the PF ruler ship is yet to tilt in the direction of PF and President Edgar Chagwa Lungu who is going for his second term of office.

The defection of Honourable Kakoma is a testimony enough that the PF has emerged as a brand that has become attractive wooing to the pro-poor policies that have been implemented in the era of the covid pandemic.

Going ahead, HH’s political party will start shooting in all directions like a misguided missile and its prospects are virtually irredeemable as Honourable Kakoma’s followers will not help but emulate this timely decision.

Honourable Kakoma is not merely a non-entity as he is demanded, he is a leader of mass following as evident by his past portfolios and the immense contribution he made during his serving as Member of Parliament.

His joining the Patriotic Front is therefore morale boaster and a great motivation to the patriots who have a strong conviction of being of service to mother Zambia.

The defection of Honourable Kakoma has vindicated our previous pronouncements that President Lungu’s Government has been an all-inclusive unique style of leadership.

The invitation is extended even to others who still have doubts regarding the enviable and exemplary leadership of ECL.

The boat is not yet full.