[By Oliver Chisenga and Masuzyo Chakwe]

NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili’s wife Carol has emotionally narrated how she and her daughter Chanda were physically abused and brutalised by police officers at the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Carol, who could not hold back tears, said police behaviour was appalling.

She called on all women to condemn and say no to such kind of brutality at the hands of men and women in uniform.

Carol dismissed what she called police lies that she and her daughter assaulted the officers.

“That behaviour by the police is appalling; I have never seen such behaviour in my entire life. They abused me physically, talk of the brutality. We were kicked, hit with gun buts and all sorts of things including stripping us,” Carol complained.

She wondered how it was possible for two defenceless women to assault a battalion of armed police officers.

Carol said contrary to police lies, it was her and Chanda who were kicked, stripped and assaulted in all manner of ruthlessness.

“My daughter was also kicked, slapped and bundled in a police van like a common criminal. She is so ill today, she has got a swollen knee, swollen shoulder where she was kicked. I was the one who was assaulted together with my daughter, not the other way round. That behaviour is totally unacceptable and I don’t think police officers are allowed to treat people like that – people who are defenceless. We were two defenceless women against a battalion of police, what could we do? Could we even assault an armed police officer?” Carol asked.

She said it was shameful that the police have been lying that she and her daughter assaulted one of the officers.

“The lying is also appalling. I thought police was a safe haven for citizens but I am afraid it is not because their behaviour is out of this world. Whoever gave those instructions to do that to us, to this family as if what they have done already [jailing her husband] is not enough is got a heart full of hate and is a coward. He is a coward that he can descend on defenceless women, direct those police officers to descend on defenceless women…anyway he has got nothing to give but hate,” she said between sobs.

Carol said if such brutality could be done to her, an aggrieving mother and wife, it could be done to any woman.

“And if a leader has got a heart like that, he is not worth to be called a leader and this is unacceptable. I am appealing to all women in this country, all well meaning and good women to say no to such brutality at the hands of the police. That was police officers strangling us, and we could not breath. And if they can do that to us, our family, they can do it to anyone. If we don’t stand up as women and say no to that kind of abuse and police brutality against women, this Zambia will be in chaos,” she said.

Carol wondered what kind of leaders the country had stating that those in leadership were not worth their salt.

She wondered how a Christian nation would entertain such brutality just a few days after commemorating the day of prayer and reconciliation.

“What happened to me and my daughter amounts to indecent assault and if we are calling this nation as a Christian nation where they undress a woman in public, a woman who is aggrieved, a woman who is just going to court to stand with the family, to support her children and her husband then she is assaulted like that, then I don’t think we are worth to be called a Christian nation,” Carol said. “You pray on October 18 and claim that you are praying for peace and unity but you are doing something contrary! I cannot even understand how a person can say I am Christian but doing the opposite. I can’t understand. Assaulting women. And a leader who can encourage those police officers to do what they did to us is not worth being in leadership. And this should be the last time, they should never do such a thing to any woman or any child. It is unacceptable.”

Meanwhile, the NGOCC says it has cause to worry how the Zambia Police is preparing to handle the 2021 general elections if what Carol and her daughter went through was the kind of police action that Zambia’s democracy shall now be exposed to.

And the Zambia National Women’s Lobby (ZNWL) has called on the Inspector General of the Police Kakoma Kanganja to ensure police brutality is restrained as such conduct may trigger retaliation from the public and plunge the nation into discord and lawlessness.

NGOCC executive director Engwase Mwale said the Republican Constitution guarantees citizens right to dignity and against all forms of inhuman and torturous treatment.

She said to undress a woman in the manner the police did to Kambwili’s wife was not only an assault on her dignity but a collective assault on all Zambian women.

“Regardless of the crime one is accused of committing, they are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty by a competent court. Therefore, the brutality and heavy-handedness by the overzealous police officers against the defenseless and unarmed women is totally unacceptable. To torture and dehumanise Mrs Kambwili and the daughter in that manner is criminal. Clearly, from the video that has gone viral the behavior of the police is devoid of any civility and professionalism expected of the Police Service,” she said.

“We, therefore, demand an apology from the Inspector General of Police, Mr Kakoma Kanganja, and the immediate prosecution of the officers that behaved in a barbaric manner as captured in the videos which are circulating on online platforms.”

Mwale said the conduct of the officers was far short of the set principles of public service and specifically the Police Code of Conduct.

Mwale said NGOCC expects the police to act according to their call of service in ensuring law and order and resolve to maintain civility when dealing with citizens.

“If this is the kind of police action that our democracy shall now be exposed to, NGOCC has cause to worry how the Zambia Police is preparing to handle the 2021 general elections. The Police Service has a lot of work to do in order to enhance the professional conduct of our women and men in uniform,” she said.

“The examples shown so far in many aspects leave majority citizens concerned. Just recently we witnessed videos of cadres of a named political party damaging a motor vehicle of one opposition political party in full view of the police.”

She said the duty of the Zambia Police was to protect citizens and ensure that at every point the human rights and indeed women’s rights of all Zambians were upheld.

ZNWL executive director Juliet Chibuta condemned the brutal conduct of the police officers who apprehended Carol and Chanda.

“Mrs Kambwili and her daughter were physically harassed and almost undressed as they were forced into a police vehicle for alleged assault and disorderly conduct. We note that Mrs Kambwili and her daughter may have committed an offence, however the force unleashed by police when apprehending them was excessive and uncalled for,” said Chibuta.

“It was sad to see women being dehumanised, and undressed at the hands of the police who ideally should guarantee their safety. While we note that police have a duty to uphold law and order, this must be done in the most professional manner possible. Police are supposed to protect citizens and not inflict harm. We therefore call on the Inspector General of the Police Mr Kakoma Kanganja to ensure police brutality is restrained as such conduct may trigger retaliation from the public and further plunge the nation into discord and lawlessness.”