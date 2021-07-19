.Says people are defecting because of lack of leadership in these other parties led by “Inkoko shabula inondo”

Kanchibiya,

Patriotic Front Kanchibiya Parliamentary candidate Sunday Chilufya Chanda has charged that the PF has not bought or attempted to buy any person from the opposition.

He says people have continued to defect to the PF on the strength of its visionary leadership and capacity to deliver as demonstrated over the last 9 years of its being in office.

“The last group of defectors we received from UPND and Socialist Party said they had moved because they did not want to be led by what they described as “inkoko shabula inondo” (chickens without gizzards).

So people are defecting because of lack of leadership in these other parties led by “Inkoko shabula inondo”. In our Bemba custom, people understand that “umucinshi wankoko, ni nondo” (a chicken is respected because of the gizzard).

In this sense gizzards refer to our value system, our transformational and people-centred leadership which is non-existent in these other parties”, he said.

“The people are seeing that the parties they previously belonged to bring nothing to be proud of and they have chosen to leave and join a party that speaks to their needs and aspirations and that party is the PF.” He said.

He added that the PF does not have the money nor the time to start ‘buying’ people or paying them to join the party.

“Where President Lungu is, is where the people want to be because he has shown that he is capable of taking care of every Zambian.” He said

He added that there is no reason for people to stay in political parties whose core business is to bring confusion and disturbance and cannot explain clearly what they intend to give the people of Zambia and how they intend to achieve it.

“I have heard some people from other political parties saying ‘ iyo ba PF balefwaya ukunshita, awe tatwakawatapo nolupiya lwakukushita munyina ne” Mr. Chanda said.

Mr. Chanda who has also received reports that an aspiring candidate was claiming that he (Sunday Chanda) had wanted to “buy” him with a K100,000 rubbished the claims saying he would never waste time on such were baseless claims and if indeed he had that K100,000 he would give it to the youths in the Constituency instead.

“Why would I waste such a large sum of money on a person belonging to a party that is a non factor in Kanchibiya because this Constituency is PF, the President is Edgar Lungu, the MP is Sunday Chanda…if I had that money, I would give it to the youths for empowerment purposes so they can put it to good use.” Mr. Chanda said.