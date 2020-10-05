The Patriotic Front says its transformational leadership has seen the country’s landscape changing for the better even in the face of global warming and in recent times of COVID-19 pandemic.

And the PF says the UPND has outlived its usefulness and exhausted their shelf life unless they can retire their fatigued crop of leaders and open doors for new entrants.

In a statement, PF media director Mr Sunday Chanda stated that PF is unstoppable in its transformative agenda of turning Zambia around.

“Patriotic Front (PF) remains grateful to the Zambian people for the continued support informed by the massive development evident in all ten (10) Provinces of Zambia. PF’s development agenda coupled with His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s transformational leadership has seen the country’s landscape changing for the better even in the face of global warming and in recent times COVID-19 pandemic. PF is unstoppable in its transformative agenda of turning Zambia into a prosperous and middle income country by 2030 and a developed country by 2064,” Mr Chanda stated.

“PF is aggressively working hard to reposition Zambia as the region’s economic hub by investing in the five pillars identified in the Seventh National Development Plan (SNDP) namely: Economic Diversification and Job Creation. Poverty and Vulnerability Reduction. Reducing Developmental Inequalities. Enhancing Human Development. Creating a conducive governance environment for diversified and inclusive growth. PF’s deliberate investment in infrastructure development is, without doubt repositioning Zambia from being a landlocked to a landlinked country. With this transformation, Zambia should maximise its geographical location as the economic hub for the region.”

He stated that the PF is strong because it is a movement of the people and that the party’s strength lies in the common man.

“PF is too strong on the ground because it is a movement of the people, for the people and by the people. PF’s strength lies in the common man, the peasants, the working class, the students, the poor, the youth and women, including our differently abled brothers and sisters who all share in the hope for a better Zambia as captured in the ruling Party’s grand vision as pronounced in its 2011-2016 and 2016-2021election manifestos , Seventh National Development Plan and Vision 2030,” Mr Chanda said.

“Unfortunately, the masses of our people do not trust the current crop of opposition in Zambia as it is incapable of offering solutions and providing alternatives. Citizen’s trust in the Opposition is at its lowest for many reasons, such as a failure to show why they would be better than Zambia’s number one (1) party of choice, the Patriotic Front.”

He stated that the UPND has failed to present alternative economic and development policies.

“One of Zambia’s oldest Opposition Parties, the United Party for National Development (UPND) has failed to present alternative economic and development policies. Further, Zambians have called into question UPND leader’s honesty and integrity as well as his lack of experience.

With PF’s experienced and capable leadership, citizens can have confidence that the ruling party under President Lungu is better equipped to address the problems bedevilling the country; such as; fighting corruption at all levels, lowering the cost of living and commodity prices, pushing back the frontiers of poverty, creating jobs, building roads, hospitals, schools, and improving health, among others,” Mr Chanda stated.

“We are not malicious in saying that the current largest opposition political party has lamentably failed to present a viable alternative vision and plan for the country. Instead it has invested in falsehoods, fake news, while championing bitterness, tribalism and regionalism. The UPND has outlived its usefulness and exhausted the shelf life unless they can retire its fatigued crop of leaders and open doors for new entrants.”