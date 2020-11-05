LEADER of the opposition in Parliament Jack Mwiimbu has mocked PF-aligned voices who are still “mourning” the death and cremation of Bill 10 to adhere to COVID-19 regulations, at their sorrowful gatherings.

He also says the PF rank and file is being unfair to Zambians by sharing its ignorance on delimitation.

Mwiimbu, a lawyer, is Monze Central UPND member of parliament.

He addressed journalists at his office in Olympia, Lusaka on Tuesday.

Mwiimbu branded Bill 10 as “dead and cremated.”

“On the issue of the late Bill 10, I have noticed that my colleagues in government and in the Patriotic Front have not stopped mourning the death of Bill 10,” he said. “There was a press briefing at the Ministry of Information and there was another one at ZAMCOM Lodge by their (PF’) surrogates and associates where they have been condemning the UPND for making sure that Bill 10, which died on 4th June 2020, does not arise.”

He asserted that the lamentations of the PF over the fall of Bill 10 would: “not move us in any way.”

“They have accused that we are being very irresponsible by walking out of the House when Bill 10 was being considered. Yes, we walked out because that’s a democratic right of every member of parliament…” he noted.

Mwiimbu reminded Zambians how the PF agitated for the collapse of the National Constitution Conference (NCC) draft constitution Bill in Parliament on March 9, 2011.

The NCC was masterminded by the MMD and the bill it produced failed to marshal two-thirds majority in Parliament.

Majority PF members of parliament did not vote for the NCC draft constitution.

“Will we say the PF are a bunch of irresponsible people for having not supported constitutional amendments in 2011? Should we say Given Lubinda has a trait of being irresponsible from 2011 to date?” he wondered. “They expelled 22 MPs who participated in the National Constitution Conference and eventually participated in the vote on the floor of the House. Should we say the irresponsibility on the part of Bill started a long time ago? PF has a history of irresponsibility and failure to govern this nation is no surprise.”

Mwiimbu argued that those in the PF are only purporting to be very caring about women, youths and differently abled in Zambia.

“They are in government and so they should be leading by example. Under the current law, the provision pertaining to nomination of MPs, the President has the right to nominate youths, women and the disabled. [But] he has never done that!” he noted. “It shows that they have no inclination to care for the youths, women and the disabled. The proposal which was contained in Bill 10 is not the best way of enhancing the rights of youths, women and the disabled.”

Mwiimbu is distressed that the PF, through justice minister Given Lubinda and government chief whip Brian Mundubile, “had the impunity to believe that they had the numbers in Parliament” to vote for hapless Bill 10.

“We are aware of the criminal overtures that they were making to a number of MPs so that they can vote for Bill 10,” he said.

He further challenged Bill 10 ‘mourners’ in the PF to name any UPND lawmaker who was abducted, as to the former’s claims.

Mwiimbu also pointed out that as the UPND general membership is concerned, Zambians would usher party leader Hakainde Hichilema into the Republican presidency on August12, 2021.

“The people of Zambia are going to vote for the UPND under president Hakainde Hichilema. They (PF) are saying UPND is going to cry after the elections next year because we’ll have difficulties to petition,” Mwiimbu noted. “Let me tell you here that we have no intention of petitioning the result next year. Why should we petition ourselves? We are convinced that we are going to win the election. It’s the PF who should be crying because come 13th August next year, they will no longer be in government.”

He added that if the PF would want to petition the presidential vote next year, “they will petition using the current law.”

“The Constitutional Court has settled this matter, on what constitutes 14 days [and] we are not worried about that. It’s them who should be worried about the 14 days of petitioning,” he noted. “We’ll be in government, come next year. Next year I’ll no longer be leader of the opposition in Parliament, because I will be in government.”

Mwiimbu expressed alarm at the PF’s narrative that without Bill 10, there could be no delimitation.

“Such ignorance, on the part of the Minister of Justice and Honourable Mundubile, who purports to be a lawyer, is alarming. Article 58 of the current Constitution gives the Electoral Commission of Zambia power to delimitate constituencies without Bill 10,” Mwiimbu said.

“We have already delimitated, using Article 58, six constituencies in 2016 – Lufubu, Chembe, Kaumbwe, Chirundu, Nkeyema and Manyinga.”

He also said he was aware that some PF officials have been saying the public order Act should have been amended if Bill 10 went through.

“No! That is ignorance with horns! The public order Act is anchored on the Bill of Rights – it has nothing to do with Bill 10. The rights of individuals are in the Bill of Rights,” he explained.

“I was listening to them saying now that Bill 10 has fallen, the rights of Zambians will be affected. How? There is no provision which talked about the rights for Zambians in Bill 10. You see, it’s not fair to Zambians for the PF to be sharing ignorance. They should not share ignorance [because] the law is very clear.”

He indicated that he knew that PF officials were crying about the failed Bill 10.

“[But] under COVID-19 rules, we have been advised on how to mourn and how to assemble. As a result of the COVID-19 rules, it has been accepted that you cannot mourn for more than three days,” Mwiimbu said.

“Bill 10 died some days ago but the PF are still mourning, contrary to COVID-19 rules. Let them not continue mourning, contrary to the rules which they have put in place.”

He, however, called them to mourn the death of Zambia’s economy.

Earlier, Mwiimbu reiterated that phase two of the issuance of National Registration Cards (NRCs) in Western, Southern, Lusaka and Central provinces was problematic.

Phase two closed on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

“We have come to one conclusion; that this particular exercise in these provinces was merely window-dressing. They did not mean to issue National Registration Cards in Western, Southern and some parts of Central provinces,” complained Mwiimbu.