Namatama Mupo, a bonafide MMD member pretending to be a UPND presidential advisor, has hatched a move to ensure that politically clueless HH is challenged at the Zambian political party’s convention later this year.

Ms Mupo has since struck a deal to reinstate doubled-dealing and recently-booted provincial UPND chairperson Njamba Musangu through a sham election slated for this Saturday.

But what HH does not know is that this MMD group within the UPND is being heavily funded to see to it that he is challenged at the party convention.

As we speak, the party’s electoral commissioners were locked up in a meeting attended by Musangu, Mupo and booted provincial youth chairman Mbangu Mbangu yesterday, just when they arrived in Barosteland’s capital, Mongu.

The party electoral commissioners sent to Mongu for Saturday’s intra-party polls are all former MMD die-hards. These include Felix Ngoma, Levy Ngoma and Moono Mapani.

BWD challenges the UPND to deny that they have not changed electoral commissioners from Hon. Regina Musokotwane to Hon Belemu who was also called by Ms Mupo to strike a deal.

(If you don’t believe in reincarnation, watch how MMD bounces back into power using the UPND and its clueless leadership).