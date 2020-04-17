By Kamuti Muyambela in Limulunga

United Party for National Development (UPND) in Western Province has accused the Patriotic Front (PF) of buying off its counsellors who have resigned from the party.

Yesterday, UPND Sitoya ward councillor Mwakoi Mooka and his Limulunga ward counterpart Sachalwa Sachalwa, both of Luena constituency resigned from the party on grounds that they want to further their education.

In letter of resignation dated 15th April, 2020, addressed to Limulunga district council chairperson, and obtained by Daily Revelation, Mwakoi stated: “I wish to bring to your attention (that) from today, dated above, I am resigning as Sitoya ward councillor. The reason why am resigning is that I want to further my education and to nurse my wife who is unwell since last December, and family issues as well.”

In a similar fashion, Sachalwa of Limulunga ward cited education as major reason for his resignation.

“I wish to bring to your attention that from today, dated above, I am resigning as Limulunga ward councillor. The reason why, I want to further my education,” wrote Sachalwa to Limulunga district council chairperson.

However, UPND western provincial chairperson Elis Mukubesa disputed the two former councillors’ reasons for resignation and explained that just a few days ago, they were seen with Limulunga District Commissioner (DC)Maurice Litula and since then rumours had been circulating about their potential resignation. Mukubesa said it was unfortunate that some politicians had become commodities to be bought.

He said he had no doubt that Mooka and Sachalwa had been bought by the PF.

“If you look at the grammar on the letters, the language and reasons for resignation are the same. We have no doubt the DC is behind their resignation,” Mukubesa alleged.

He said his party would see to it that they return the seats should the by-election be called. “You know, it is extremely unfortunate that despite directives from the President (Edgar Chagwa Lungu) for people to avoid large gatherings due to COVID-19, here we are, some people are creating unnecessary by-elections. We will be left with no option but to participate in the by-election and return our seats,” said Mukubesa.