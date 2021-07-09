By Mupishi Jones

WESTERN PROVINCE, WHAT WRONG DID YOU DO TO THE PF????????*

FIRST LIE

_My nightmare on a journey to my homeland western province begins at Kafue hook bridge.A detour off the main road as you’re approaching Kafue hook bridge will lead you to a one-way bumpy dust road onto a temporal 200m long bridge crossing Kafue river! This bridge became the first casualty in a chain of PF’s ceremonial lies and deception during 2016 campaigns to be abandoned soon after being declared winners! This bridge was their campaign promise once they were voted into office.Five years down the same bridge, it has become a potential risk to the lives of the people of western province.This bridge can give up anytime! I wonder why the PF government had to ransack the original bridge if there priority was to put up a Chawama overfly bridge in Lusaka! Kafue hook bridge was built by Dr.Kaunda and last rehabilitated by the MMD.The PF have not only made it worse than they found it, but they’ve set up a time bomb for the people of western province.PF_ *WHY* ????

SECOND LIE

_My second nightmare is the 85km road between Nkeyema and Kaoma.During the 2016 election campaign, the PF brought graders, earth moving equipment,water bulzers and established a fully fledged road construction camp along this road.During the peak of those campaigns,the PF ripped off almost the entire bituminous surface promising to replace it with a new and high quality tarmac road! Hardly did we know that the PF were only interested in votes and not the voters from this region! Soon after being declared winners of those elections,they demobilized those equipment and off they went back while celebrating their victory! , To say that driving on this road is a nightmare,it is an understatement! It has become worse than the way the PF found it! This road which the PF ripped off,was last worked on by the MMD government._

*WHY SHOULD A GOVERNMENT LIE TO IT’S OWN PEOPLE?*

THIRD LIE

__The PF’s endless chain of lies and deception brought them to Katunda/Lukulu road during the Mangango by-election.Almost the entire PF government cabinet came to launch the tarring of this road! Heavy road construction machinery was mobilised! Chinese contractors were brought on site and as usual appeared dead serious.Little did we know that what the PF wanted,was just our votes! Unfortunately, the People of Mangango fell for that drama and gave Hon.Putu of the PF the much needed winning vote! The people of Mangango didn’t realize that what the PF wanted most was a win in western province so that they could shout to the whole world from the rooftops that they had dismantled the UPND’s stronghold! Soon after being declared winners, the PF shamelessly demobilised and relocated to Chilubi island were there was another by-election!_ *AGAIN I ASK MYSELF,WHY SHOULD A GOVERNMENT LIE TO IT’S OWN PEOPLE?*

FOURTH LIE

_The next victim of the PF’s chain of lies and deception was the Mongu Stadium! As usual ‘kulibonesha ta’, the PF moved on site in a very dramatic fashion.The President even came to do the ground breaking ceremony at the site! Soon after the elections, whilst singing dununa reverse, and indeed in reverse,the PF went back to Lusaka and the rest is history!!_

*I NEVER KNEW A GOVERNMENT CAN LIE TO IT’S OWN PEOPLE REPEATEDLY???????*

FIFTH LIE

_The other victim of the PF’s mischievousness was the King Lewanika University.I wonder what the story now is to all those trucks that were ferrying building materials to the site during those campaigns! After the elections, the place suddenly became quiet. This project stalled and it has just died like that. Is that not wasteful expenditure PF??._

*SOMETIMES IT’S NOT JUST A QUESTION OF A GOVERNMENT LYING TO IT’S OWN PEOPLE, BUT ALSO WASTEFUL EXPENDITURE*

SIXTH LIE

_The other victim of the PF’s chain of lies and deceipt is the road from the barrier to Muoyo in Nalolo.This 5km stretch gravel and bumpy road is the one that leads to Her Royal Highness’ Palace and Her Honor the Vice Presidents home BOMA! For the entire lifespan of the PF,it has remained a campaign carrot to the unsuspecting people of Muoyo by the PF during elections.Trust me, even this time around,graders will be mobilised soon_ .

*IF LYING WAS A PERSON?*

WHAT BAFFLES ME MOST

__How can the PF continue telling a lie after lie that all the stalled projects were due to the opposition MP’s failure to work with the government and YET the people of western province had the number two most powerful person in the country from there region! Does it mean that even the road leading to Muoyo and the palace has failed because of the opposition MP??_

CAN THE COMING IN OF PROF.NKANDU LUO AS VIP HELP THE PROVINCE???

_If these projects failed to take off when the province had the vice president from this region,do the people of western province expect Prof.Nkandu Luo to come and work on them once voted as the next Republican Vice President? With her divisive language, after being voted into office,what can stop her from turning around and telling off the people of western province that if your own person failed to work on these projects, what makes you think I can suddenly work on them???????? With her divisive language,she might even tell you what our colleagues from the east say “” *CHAKANGA BBAKA,NKUKU SINGAMELE””*

My country people, once beaten, twice shy…….our colleagues from the north say “_ *UBU CHENJESHI UBWANKOKO,PUNGWA TASAKAMANA””* ! All these years the PF thought 12 August, will never approach….. let’s meet them in the ballot and remind them about all the lies,promises and the failed projects!!!

Viva Hakainde Hichilema

Viva UPND Alliance

*Mupishi Jones*

Presidential Campaign Team/ Vice provincial Youth Treasurer UPND Western