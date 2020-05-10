WE have an irresponsible leadership in PF, says NDC vice-president Josephs Akafumba.

And Akafumba has called for the resignation of health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya and the Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja for allegedly causing the deaths of a health worker Ian Mutambo and late UNZA student Vespers Shimunzhila respectively.

Meanwhile, Akafumba says Kanganja is a PF cadre who cannot offer Zambians a credible and professional police service.

Commenting on the death of Mutambo, a health worker who died in a Power Tools bus accident while transporting COVID-19 samples and the State’s commitment to paying the family of late Shimunzhila K500,000 with interest at the rate of six per cent per annum as compensation, Akafumba said Zambians need to push for the liberation of the country from the PF rule.

“We as NDC see in the PF a leadership without responsibility. We have an irresponsible leadership across the board in the ruling party. The PF is immune to scandals thinking that we are fools and they can get away with them. But time will catch up with them and 2021 is around the corner. So we as Zambians need to push and liberate this country, we need to vote them out so that they can come and answer to what they have done,” Akafumba said.

He added that Dr Chilufya and Kanganja think that all was Christmas as usual.

Akafumba said despite the many scandals and hate speech based on tribalism targeted at Tonga speaking people from PF ministers, none has resigned on moral grounds or got disciplined by President Edgar Lungu.

“Chilufya and Kanganja must go, but I know I am asking for an impossibility because there are worse things that have happened and no minister has resigned on moral grounds or let alone fired by President Lungu…in a country where there is a proper government, Dr Chilufya would have been history by now, this (the death of Mutambo) falls on him. In a properly led country where even trains collide, a transport minister resigns, Chilufya has shown in the open that he has failed, he is a failure. There are serious scandals at the Ministry of Health,” he said.

“Instead, they now had to find a chopper to transport Mutambo’s remains. This young man died on duty and his family must be compensated properly. I know that money cannot buy life but he died due to the negligence of Dr Chilufya,” Akafumba said.

On Shimunzhila’s case, Akafumba said all police officers that raided UNZA must be held accountable together with Kanganja.

“Now that the State has agreed to pay, it is an admission of guilt, but will the officers that carried out the raid on defenseless UNZA students walk free? Kanganja should take responsibility, but knowing that he is a PF cadre, we expect nothing from him. We look forward to a credible and professional police service but not under Kanganja,” said Akafumba, the National Democratic Congress vice-president.