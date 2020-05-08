By Julia Malunga

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri says the party has concluded its investigations into the illegal gold mining activities in Mwinilunga.

Last month, PF secretary General Davies Mwila suspended North-Western Province chairperson Jack Kungo, pending investigations into his alleged involvement in illegal gold mining activities in the province.

President Edgar Lungu also removed Provincial Police Commissioner Hudson Namachila on grounds that his command had failed to secure gold deposits in North-Western Province.

The PF then sent a delegation to Mwinilunga, led by Brian Mundubile to carry out investigations into the scam, a move which was criticised by many, who wondered when the ruling party had become an investigative wing.

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema said it was insulting for the PF government to send their party officials to investigate the gold scam in Mwinilunga.

“Look at the resources being wasted, bakonda ku kamba ati kulibe ndalama, ndalama ziliko! (They like saying that there is no money in the country, money is there!) But kasungidwe ka nadalama ndiye koipa (the problem is how the money is used). Look at the gold being stolen in Mwinilunga. The whole committee of PF provincials were stealing your gold! That is not my gold, it is the gold of that student, who is not being looked after, that taxi driver, that truck driver who is suffering to bring us goods in the country. They created a committee of PF to go and investigate themselves? How can you have such an insulting activity? The officials are still in court and to stop them, you send officials who are in the same group? Birds of the same feathers flock together. We will send the police officers to investigate instead of firing police officers,” said Hichilema.

But when contacted for a comment, Phiri declined to respond to Hichilema but announced that the ruling party’s investigation had been completed.

“From our side, the delegation we sent, I am aware that the report was being done yesterday (Tuesday) and it has to be presented to the Central Committee. And even if I know (the findings), I can’t give you because it has to be sent to the Central Committee. That’s all I can say for now. I don’t comment on HH because I am not at his level of thinking,” said Phiri.-ND