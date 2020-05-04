By Ulande Nkomesha

COUNCILLOR resignations have continued to rock the UPND in Western Province, despite the party dissolving committees in a bid to stop the trend.

And Sesheke UPND member of parliament Romeo Kang’ombe says there’s an enemy within the party.

Recently, UPND chairperson for elections Garry Nkombo said the party had dissolved the Western Province provincial committees and accused the PF of bribing its councillors to resign from the party.

Nkombo said the party had established an interim committee headed by Nkeyema UPND member of parliament Kapelwa Mbangweta in a bid to stop the PF from buying and targeting councillors in that province.

But Sesheke is the latest constituency hit by councillor resignations.

Kang’ombe, who resigned from the newly appointed interim committee, a short message on his Facebook on Wednesday, lamenting that there was an enemy within the party.

“It’s quite unfortunate in this time and era to have such stupid propagandist who have no sense of shame. A few days ago, you posted I am defecting to PF, what has happened? The sad part is this is coming from the enemy within our party. I am not into politics for party positions, I am content with what I have so please sober up,” Kang’ombe wrote.

But when asked to clarify his post in an interview, Kang’ombe said there was an enemy within the constituency.

Kang’ombe said so far, one councillor had already handed in his resignation, while another councillor was on the verge of ditching the party.

“The enemy is within, yes. The enemy is within the constituency, not in the party. I will be very categorical, we have the Patriotic Front in my constituency, the provincial leadership of the PF, and why I was saying the enemy is within, in any case, it is evident that we have those that defected, who were in the party, who we thought were party members, but were moles! Those were the people I was referring to, but in any case, as a party, we have been engaging them and we are still engaging them to reconsider their decision and, hopefully, rescind their decision of resigning because it is still within the time frame,” Kang’ombe said.

“There is one councillor, who tendered his resignation letter and there is one, who is at the verge of tendering in but we have been having talks with them, and the one who has tendered his resignation, I think he may reconsider his decision. He tendered in some few days ago, but he may rescind it, hope is still there. Anyway, we are still remaining with few months to go so, why should we subject citizens into unnecessary by-elections? Why should we subject our own families into campaigns, now, especially when we have this pandemic? Why should we subject the nation to channel its resources to by-elections when the country is in dire stress, economically; when we have this pandemic, which needs resources?”

He lamented that PF was a self-centred regime that wanted to subject constituents to campaigns during the COVID-19 crisis.

“So, these are the issues that we have raised to these colleagues, so that they can think, not just for themselves, but even for the people that voted for them. In any case, especially a councillor to be approached by the PF is because of the privilege that we have been given. Had it not been for the people that we promised to offer service to, we couldn’t have been known by anyone. It is for whatever reason that whatever what we do should be in consultation with the people who have given us the mandate because they have played a major role in lifting our names, in putting our names above all other names in the community. So, we owe that allegiance to them. So, (councillors) rescind the decision. In any case, it is normal to stumble along the way, but I am pretty sure my colleagues are checking their conscience and by God’s grace, we may not have these by-elections,” said Kang’ombe.

“We need, even those in PF to realize that, it is a bad regime; it is a regime that does not put the interest of the people before anything. It is a regime that is so self-centred; it is a regime that would actually want to see its people perish because you can’t subject people to campaign under this COVID-19; you are exposing them to the virus! So, if they care about Zambia, they should not persuade anyone to resign, not during this time. The PF have been buying councillors! It is not rhetoric; it is the truth. But they need to know that, even in 2010, there were unprecedented by-elections prior to the 2011 general election. You do not ascertain your popularity by induced by-elections because when the general election comes, it’s each one for himself and God for us all.”

And UPND chairperson for elections Garry Nkombo said the inclusion of Kang’ombe on the interim provincial committee of Western Province was an error.

“It does not amount to indiscipline at all; it was an error on the appointing committee because he served on the dissolved committee. He was actually cooperative than undisciplined. It was an oversight on the part of the appointing committee. So, he did the correct thing when he withdrew. So, when we were constituting the new committee, as chairperson for elections, I was not aware that he was sitting on that committee. So, the error came from management rather than him,” said Nkombo in a separate interview.