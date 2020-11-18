By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu says Zambia has learnt lessons from elections in Tanzania, Malawi and USA.

Addressing the clergy in Chipata on Tuesday, President Lungu said Zambia will pick the good lessons from the elections that were held in other countries.

“We had elections that recently took place in Tanzania, we have learnt some lessons there, good lessons we will pick; there were elections in Malawi and good lessons we will pick. We have learnt lessons in USA and good lessons we will pick so that we can do better,” he said.

President Lungu urged the Church to counsel politicians.

He assured the clergy that government will look into the issue of an airport that they requested for.

President Lungu urged the clergy to continue advocating for development which he said has no finishing line.

He also said government has found land for the construction of a University in Katete District.

Earlier, Seventh Day Adventist Church East Zambia Field president Moses Banda who represented the clergy thanked President Lungu and the government for various developmental projects that were taking place.

Rev Banda appealed government to work on the Lundazi/Chama Road and other feeder roads in the Province.

He appealed to the Electoral Commission of Zambia to beef up the manpower in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

Rev Banda said the clergy will continue praying for the head of state.

President Lungu is in Eastern Province until Sunday when he will leave for Lusaka.