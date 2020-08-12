WE’VE NOT REACHED THE PEAK YET, SAYS MINISTER AS ZAMBIA RECORDS 226 NEW CASES, 5 BIDs IN NDOLA

The country has recorded 226 new cases of COVID-19 out of 782 tests done in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus cases to 8,501.

And the Ministry of Health has warned people to desist from self-prescribing oxygen that can only be done by medical staff.

Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya further announced at today’s briefing that five deaths have been recorded in Ndola, all BIDs detected through mortuary screening.

“It is that time we feared and we have not yet reached the peak,” he warned.

He said on average, 20% of the samples are positive as COVID-19 can mimic any condition.

Below is the profile of 226 new cases as indicated by the ministry:

i. Seventy- four (74) cases identified through hospital screening in: Lusaka (35); Ndola (19); Solwezi (18); Kabwe (1); Kafue (1)

ii. Sixty-eight (68) cases identified through routine screening: Ndola (40); Lusaka (22); Kitwe (5); Kabwe (1)

iii. Sixty (60) contacts to known cases: Lusaka (47); Choma (6); Ndola (3); Kazungula (1); Mazabuka (1); Monze (1); Rufunsa (1)

iv. Eleven (11) truck drivers identified at Kazungula,

v. Eight (8) Health Care Workers in Lusaka

vi. Five (5) BIDs in Ndola detected through mortuary screening