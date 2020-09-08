WE HAVE no alternative but to push them aside and usher in a new leadership – a revolutionary leadership – next year, says Dr Fred M’membe.

In his reflections on the economy, the Socialist Party president observes that the Zambian economy has collapsed but “our rulers want to pretend that all is well and it is business as usual.”

“They don’t even want to talk about it. They are occupying themselves with petty things that really don’t matter. They can try to evade this reality, but they will not be able to evade the consequences of evading this reality,” he said. “They are busy trying to crush their opponents “like a tonne of bricks”. But a sensible leader is not motivated by the desire to annihilate opponents, but by the desire to solve problems and make life better for his people. It’s very clear that our rulers are failing to reason, to think. Probably we are expecting too much from them. Reason is not automatic. And those who deny it cannot be conquered by it. We shouldn’t count on them to address this problem and make things better.”

Dr M’membe argued that everyone can see that the economy has collapsed.

“It can’t be concealed. The hardest thing to explain is glaringly evident which everybody had decided not to see or acknowledge. We have no alternative but to push them aside and usher in a new leadership – a revolutionary leadership – next year,” said Dr M’membe.