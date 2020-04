WHAT A MATRIX

One girl from Lusaka is found Covid 19 +ve So the family of the girl and her boyfriend are now quarantined.

Later it was found that the girl has 3 boyfriends. So 37 members of those 5 families are put into quarantine !!

But now we come to know that 2 of her boyfriends have 2 more girlfriends !! Among those girlfriends, one has 2 more boyfriends !! Among them, one is married !!