WHAT A MOMENT: Hichilema reunites with his former “Boss”

WHAT an emotional encounter between President Hakainde Hichilema and newly appointed deputy Director General of Correctional Services Kuyomba Bwalya.

President Hichilema reminded Bwalya on how he treated him with dignity and respect during his incarceration at Mukobeko Maximum Prison under difficult circumstances.

Bwalya shed tears that his professionalism has paid off!

“You were my boss when I was a detainee,” the President said, adding that the tables have now turned and it was President Hichilema appointing his former boss!

Life lessons right there!

© Dickson Jere!