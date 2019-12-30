President Edgar Lungu has shown a strange way of enforcing discipline in his government.

He refused to fire his Minister Ronald Chitotela despite being charged and arrested for gross acts of corruption by the Anti Corruption Commission(ACC).

Even after the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) approved the prosecution of Chitotela, and he spent many months appearing in a criminal court on corruption allegations, President Lungu refused to fire Chitotela.

But he fired Chishimba Kambwili on mere allegations that the ACC were investigating him.

Another case is that of his advisor for political affairs, Kaizer Zulu.

Despite being arrested, and appearing in the Lusaka Magistrate Court, despite beating and brutalizing numerous innocent people, and despite his weekly scandals, Zulu was never fired.

To date, although Kaizer Zulu was replaced by another person, his dismissal has not been announced or confirmed by State House.

Then there is a fresh case of the Local Government Permanent Secretary, Edward Chomba who pronounced the Alick Nkhata Fly-Over Bridge as a death trap but was sharply contradicted by his Minister, Charles Banda and Chomba’s statement disowned.

Chomba has not been fired.

President Lungu has not punished anyone for the theft and loss of public funds as cited in the Auditor General’s Report, and the Financial Intelligence Centre Report exposing the Loss of K6.1billion.

And you have Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary, Ronald Simwiinga, who has been named in a divorce scandal and wrecking a marriage of Musamba and Lombe Okpara.

According to the petition filed in the Lusaka High Court for the dissolution of their marriage, Lombe Okpara said his marriage to Musamba Mulenga Okpara was wrecked by the adulterous Affairs his wife had with PS Simwiinga and Patrick Mwanawasa.

And if Kasolo contradicted State House in the salary reduction, President Lungu has proceeded to appoint Chris Zumani Zimba as his advisor, who labeled him as Zambia’s worst and most corrupt leader.

So what barometer is he using in his decisions and discretion?