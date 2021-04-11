By Edward Roy Makayi

OH PLISH WHAT BEANS CAN DR CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI SPILL WHEN HE IS THE BEANS HIMSELF HE SHOULD BRING IT ON WE WILL TAKE HIM ON LIKE NEVER BEFORE THIS MAN IS TOO OLD FOR CHILDISH POLITICS BUT HE SHOULD GROW UP.

It has become so fashionable to these bad examples of leaders that have lost political relevance and direction to invest in childish politics of character assassination at the expense of serious topics in Zambia we should be discussing Dr Kambwili and his beans. Dr Kambwili with all due respect is a political pollutant contaminating Zambian politics. Are these not the same words that he said he will do immediately he was hounded out of PF? What became of him and the so called beans spilling project he embarked? Didn’t we see him fainting with his potbelly out, he thinks that can only be done by the ruling party?.

Honestly speaking who should be zipping his mouth between a convicted forgery leader, failed Presidential manager and a good for nothing trouble maker with a rich CV full of inconsistent records and a clean politician?.

This jealous will make Dr Kambwili live a hateful life not good for his health. Leave the stage while you can what political value can Dr Kambwili claim to bring today and to benefit who when his mouth is full of vernomous tribal politics are what he knows.

How long does it take to get to PF from NDC for one to keep pretending they are a president of a political party?.

We need sanity in politics as young upcoming generation we won’t allow tired and valueless leaders with no brains or plans to stabilize the economy, invest in innovations or think of development all they know and have are vernomous beans for political expediences.

We are not scared of Dr Kambwili and whatever beans he has in his stomach if he is not the political beans himself it doesn’t move us but he must be warned sternly that he should take his time well in pre checking the beans he has before it lands himself into further court cases. Our mothers in homes don’t just cook beans no matter where they got it they first put it on a surface to recheck if indeed it’s beans they are about to cook and not the mixture of stones or other impurities.

My father Dr Kambwili you can still enjoy PF dinner in peace you already apologized for the fake beans you used to spill against the Republican president and we know what it costed you. But if you want to enjoy your dinner in PF with headaches and countless court battles I urge to go on and show us the beans you are it better be genuine.

Bringing the name of our president Mr Hakainde Hichilema in your delusional talks will attract hash response you will fail to contain with countless court battles because we won’t allow you to pollute politics with your cheap tribal sentiments when Zambians are crying for the high cost of living.

Beans from Dr Kambwili will not lower the cost of living or bring down the dollar to Kwacha. Certain leaders should grow up please. Yes Dr Kambwili must grow up.

