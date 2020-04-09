The issue of the closure of Mopani Copper Mines is a very difficult matter.

The price of copper on the international market has slumped significantly due to decrease in demand from China because of the Covid 19 pandemic.

Mopani’s production costs have now exceeded the revenue due to low copper prices.

As any reasonable business will do in these circumstances, they’ve chosen to shut down operations to cut their losses.

On the other hand Zambia as a nation can’t afford for the mines to be closed, tens of thousands of Zambians are employed by these mines.

Hundreds of thousands of people are dependent upon mining activity, even the small grocery stores in Wusalikile depend on miners to buy from them to survive, if miners are not working and not getting paid, those small businesses will not survive, the buses will have no business etc.

The current situation where government and Mopani are arm twisting each other is not helpful.

Mopani’s action to close the mines is not in Zambia’s national interests, and government’s order to Mopani to keep operating the mines is not in the interests of the shareholders of Mopani because it will be making losses.

The best compromise in our view is that government should offer Mopani a temporal waiver on mineral royalty tax, and Mopani in exchange should keep the mines open.

This will lower Mopani’s operating costs and make it more viable for them to keep the mines running.

They can agree this temporal arrangement until such time that the copper prices improve then the status quo can be restored.

If Mopani closes the mines then government won’t collect any mineral royalty tax from them anyway, so why not offer them this as an incentive to keep the mines open?

Mineral royalty tax is not a profits based tax, it’s a tax on production.

It can be suspended for a short period of time so that tens of thousands of Zambians can keep their jobs and continue to support their communities financially.

Copyright @ NDC MEDIA 09.04.2020