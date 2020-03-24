Many Zambians are frightened of a potential lock down because it hasn’t clearly been defined.

But China has shown the world that the only way to stop the Coronavirus is to implement a nationwide lock down to prevent the spread of the virus.

If a lock down is not implemented millions could become infected and tens of thousands could die.

It’s a decision we have to make collectively as a society.

Should we let thousands of people die and keep the wheels of the economy running?

Or implement a lock down, save lives and put a pause on day to day life?

Under a lock down only essential services and businesses continue to operate ;

Supermarkets and grocery stores continue to operate.

Milling companies and those in food and medicine production continue to operate.

Pharmaceutical companies continue to operate.

Banks continue to operate.

Close the airports and borders, only allow cargo planes and trucks bringing food, medicine and hygiene supplies into the country.

Police stations, select government offices and hospitals continue to operate.

Everything else closes for at least 3 weeks, everyone stays home.

Only one person allowed from each home to go and buy groceries and medicine.

Relief food and mealie meal trucks to go round the poorest communities delivering food.

Banks suspend loan repayments.

Landlords suspend rent.

Government suspends repayment of foreign loans and redirects those funds to feeding the poor in Zambia. 50% of our budget is debt repayment, if this is suspended the government can feed all the poor in Zambia for one month.

Within 1 month of a lock down each household with the virus will be identified and they will be treated from their homes, won’t interact with others and then the virus can be contained.

If this is not done this virus will spread rapidly on buses, in churches, at markets, and it will move from town to town easily.

Rural poor towns in Zambia can be spared of this virus by instituting a 3 week lock down.

-NDC Media