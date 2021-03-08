What Does Edgar Lungu Still Want To Achieve That Other Capable Patriotic Front Members Can’t Do?

Lusaka – 8th March, 2021.

Constitutional Lawyer John Sangwa, State Counsel, says the moment President Edgar Lungu files his nomination to contest the August elections, he will have committed treason by attempting to seize power by unlawful means because he does not qualify. I don’t agree with him but I wish to ask a simple question; if President Edgar Lungu means well for Zambia, why has he subjected the country he loves to a debate on his political self preservation?

I am an advocate for a new governance system that must prioritize development over political hegemony and I want every reader of this article to be sane and rational instead of being judgemental. Why should Zambia suffer just because of one person? What should the country support between the Patriotic Front manifesto and President Edgar Lungu’s political ambition which he never had in the first place?

It’s very clear that President Edgar Lungu has failed to identify and put those with the technical know-how and ability in key sectors needing such expertise with a view to realising sustainable development that must benefit an ordinary child in rural Zambia. Cadreship empowerment does not lead to development. I personally appreciate what the Patriotic Front government has achieved in the last 10 years but I equally believe that we could have achieved more if President Michael Sata had not died. We have lost so much to corruption and when it fits us, we choose who to arrest while families remain moaning because their own was killed to secure someone’s victory come August 12th, 2021.

I got arrested for pointing out corruption wrongs in government and nobody will say the Head of State was not aware of my detention at Ridgeway Police Post for seven nights on a bailable charge. Lately, after I wrote about the questionable debate about the Honeybee scandal where I reminded the nation that the man in the forefront of disciplining the former Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health actually had his K25bn expired drugs scandal swept under the carpet, Chanda John Chimba’s crew came to beat me up at Capello at Lewanika Mall where I was having a drink with my wife. What a coincidence!!!

I don’t write to campaign for anyone, I write to wake up people. This is not about Edgar Lungu and Hakainde Hichilema. It is about that child out there whose mother died while giving birth and family saw nothing about it, forcing it to go out on to the streets accepting life as it is lived while others read out speaches in Parliament on values and whatever we can call it. On several occasions, I have allowed editors on this page to post nonsense just so I learn from them. An average Zambian on social media is petty. That is my conclusion.

As a nation, we are in denial. We are lacking the necessary leadership to condemn the wrongs and uphold that which is necessary to develop this otherwise naturally rich country. Why is President Edgar Lungu clinging on to something he did not want in the first place? Why has this country deteriorated to debating elections instead of development? Do you realise the number of families you defranchise each time you kill businesses of those who choose to challenge President Edgar Lungu? Why should we kill to preserve the happiness of one family?

Let’s respect the tenets of democracy by allowing everyone to aspire freely for the highest office in the land without having to face all forms of intimidation which ranges from corruption allegations to propaganda about personal incompetency. Zambia is bigger than one person. Zambia needs a new chapter and I have no apologies to make on this issue because I care more about my country than I do about my party affiliation.

We have enough time between now and August the 12th to realise a new movement that must prioritize development over political power by the incompetent few. The intra-party elections in the ruling party have been marred by corruption and someone will want to make me believe that the Head of State is not aware. The question should be, what would have Levy Patrick Mwanawasa done in the face of this intra-party corruption? The one who answers correctly, is the one who should lead the Patriotic Front. Mr. President you are tired, rest a bit.

Mpandashalo Evans Mwewa

