Twaambo Power writes;

“WHAT DOES TAYALI DO FOR A LIVING?

I think this is a very important question to ask because every political leader’s source of income must be well known to the electorates.

Isn’t it high time he explained to us what he truly does and how much he earns from that job/hustle?

Past records of how past hustles went are also very important because they will help us, the electorate, judge him better on resilience, determination and focus.

We don’t want these politicians to be wasting our time and especially bundles, we want to know what they do for a living so that we can then see if they can be entrusted with the instruments of power. Last time we overlooked someone’s background of “getting a K30,000 from a widow” and look where we are now, all the billions have since been gotten.

We can not continue to make such mistakes by overlooking things that look small yet mean everything if one is to be President.

So those who can reach him please ask him for me. We need serious answers here and not jokes. You’d be surprised that he entirely lives on slandering HH.

What is TAYALI’S SOURCE OF INCOME? How did he manage to have two weddings, how does he manage to fly around to Ethiopia and back, where does he get money to pay for his Children’s school, who had bought him the Hilux which was grabbed by the bailiffs, how come he was even owing that much.. where did he think he would get the money from?

Shaape, don’t answer for him, I’m not asking you…I want an answer from him.

#Fenkyu!!”