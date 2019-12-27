Bakwetu! Let us simplify the meaning and effect of an increase in electricity tariffs and fuel prices. What does this mean to a poor Zambian out there?

The fact is that at least more than 70% of the 17 million Zambian population are currently living below the poverty line because the majority of Zambians are poor.

So what the PF government is doing is creating more problems for poor Zambians. They are impoverishing the already poor Zambians. Let us not also forget that we’re the most over taxed citizens in the whole world.

The basic meaning of these increments is that the already high cost of living in Zambia has been doubled by the Patriotic Front PF Government led by the most caring and humble Christian, H.E Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu man of Reverse Actions.

It’s a double attack on the already poor people of Zambia. Of course to the rich and the politicians who’ve enriched themselves with the Tax Payers money they won’t feel a pinch of these increments.

First thing first, these increment in both fuel prices and electricity tariffs will definitely impact production and distribution of basic commodities such as Cooking Oil, Mealie Meal, Bread, Relish, and all consumable and non consumable commodities.

TRANSPORT (BUS FAIR

Transport (Bus Fair) will be increased twice the current bus fair. So if you pay K5 from Makeni to Town, you will begin to pay at least K7 to K8. Also if you pay K250 from Zambezi to Lusaka, you will begin to pay at least K500 to K550 from Zambezi to Lusaka. Also, Hiring a Tax, Truck, or any Car will be too expensive.

PRICE OF BREAD

The producing companies of bread use both electricity to produce and fuel to distribute the Bread. The Price of Bread on the market will be increased at least to K11.99 to K12.99 from K9.99 and K10.99 and you will need more money to afford Breakfast.

The poor will be forced to switch to having Vitumbuwa, Mango, Wheat and Maize seeds for Breakfast.

PRICE OF MEALIE MEAL

The Milling Companies will be double impacted by both electricity and fuel price increase plus load shedding. So what will happen is, the Price of Mealie Meal will be increased from K150 to K200 and K220 per bag of 25Kg of Breakfast.

The 10Kg bag of Breakfast will increase from K100 bag of 10Kg Breakfast to K130 and K150 per bag. Of course even the Price of Rice 🌾 Flour, Corn Flakes, and other commodities will follow suit.

PRICE OF BUILDING MATERIALS

The prices of all building materials that includes; cement, roofing sheets, tiles, glasses, Doors, Door Frames, Paint, Quarry Stones, and Nails will be doubled due to an increase in electricity tariffs, fuel price and load shedding.

So you will definitely need your pocket to be heavy to afford building materials.

Life in Zambia will be to hard to live. The humbleness of Mr. Lungu is too harsh for the poor Zambians.

But hope is not lost. Zambians have a big opportunity to choose between life and death in 2021 general elections.

2021 is that time of the year in the history of Zambia when Zambians will be asked a very important question by the Patriotic Front PF Government to say, “Have we performed to your expectations? If yes! Vote for us again and if we haven’t, don’t vote for us but vote for the mighty UPND which has competent and able leadership.

Zambia Is Our Country And It’s Up To Us To Build It Or Destroy It. The Choice Is Yours!!

Thank You

Castrol Kafweta

Aspiring Mp for Solwezi Central