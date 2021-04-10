By Kasebamashila Kaseba

[PHOTO OF WEEK]

Let PF itself, other parties and especially ECZ encourage and replicate this Matero PF aspirants photos (interviews, debates, peace and maturity)!

Most of all, let presidential aspirants also have such ECZ produced photos, interviews and debates.

Well, it is known that presidential aspirants cause hostility towards and among each or themselves provokes political violence.

Further, the incumbent president’s rrefusal and failure to lower himself to the level of party other presidents and aspirants but throughout staying an incumbent escalates tension and hostility.

Such a photo at the level of the incumbent presidential aspirant subjecting himself to the cause or the team is important for both peace and confidence building.

If PF Matero MP aspirants did it, Zambian presidential aspirants too can did it.

Photo: Patrick Salubusa Mwamba Facebook