During a meeting with the clergy at Anoya Zulu Secondary School in Chipata on November 17, 2020, Edgar Lungu said he will learn positive things from elections that were recently conducted in Tanzania, Malawi and the United States of America. He said this a day or two after his police service, which is under him as Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, blocked MMD leader Nevers Mumba from entering Vubwi for a sanctioned mobilisation meeting. The police cancelled a legally sanctioned indoor meeting on the pretext that Edgar was visiting the province during that period. And Lungu cannot claim to be ignorant of what his officers did. Nevers’ blocking is only the latest we can cite here. There are countless times that the police have blocked opposition political parties to hold meetings usually on alleged security concerns. The nation has not forgotten how Harry Kalaba has time and again been blocked from proceeding to certain areas. The nation has not forgotten how Hakainde Hichilema and Chishimba Kambwili have been blocked from conducting any activity of a political nature. Sometimes teargas is discharged against members of the opposition who resist police orders. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the nation witnessed the Patriotic Front conducting meetings. Edgar himself would visit places accompanied by hordes of people in close proximity and those he met wore no masks as per health guidelines. The opposition political leaders would never be allowed to visit places on the pretext of COVID-19.

It appears to us that Edgar is extremely happy with the blocking of the opposition while he himself enjoys campaigns and movements. No one has ever heard Edgar condemn the blocking of opposition leaders by his police. This lack of condemnation is a tacit endorsement. It is the reason the police have always done that which pleases Edgar – to block his opponents.

And now Edgar can say, “We had elections that recently took place in Tanzania, we have learnt some lessons. There are good lessons we will pick. There were elections in Malawi and good lessons we’ll pick. We have learnt lessons in USA and good lessons we’ll pick so that we can do better.”

The political outlook of Edgar is as given above.

Is Edgar serious about this? Or he is playing to the gallery to appear a good leader and hoodwink the gullible?

He has mentioned three countries that he says he will learn from and adopt the good practices.

Yes, in Malawi elections that gave then incumbent Peter Mutharika victory were nullified by Malawi’s Constitutional Court citing ‘widespread, systematic and grave’ irregularities, including the now-infamous use of corrective fluid in vote tallying and the Malawi Electoral Commission’s (MEC) failure to address complaints before announcing results.’ The re-run saw the opposition led by Lazarus Chakwera winning the presidential vote. Would Edgar allow such a thing to happen? Our guess is as good as yours. They say actions speak louder than words. Edgar in November 2017 warned Constitutional Court judges not to be adventurous like the Kenyan judges. He is on record saying whether people vote for him or not, they will still be in power, so people should just support them.

If there is a mindset change in Edgar, we expect to see him acting for the good of both the Patriotic Front and the other political stakeholders, otherwise his words are mere hot air. Edgar is expected to respect the rights of other political groupings. On this score, his performance is minus zero. He has to prove himself in the coming months.

In Tanzania, what good things will Edgar learn? In the US, President Donald Trump has lost an election to Joseph Biden. But Trump has refused to concede defeat and to sign transition papers. He has insisted on a recount. Prior to voting, both the Republicans and Democrats campaigned for their candidates and canvassed for votes freely. There is also a lot of transparency in the system.

Yes, there are good things about the US system that Zambia can learn from – especially on tenure and constitutionalism.

Edgar’s insistence on running for a third time makes his latest statement burst like a bubble. He knows deep down his heart that the law is not on his side but he has said he will run in 2021! The Constitution that he signed with his eyes closed in 2016 prohibits an individual who has held the Office of President Twice contesting a third time. Edgar has contested the presidency twice and that’s it, kwamana, kwapwa, kwasila, kwata, kufelile! But he is defying the constitutional provisions. He is still sponsoring his surrogates to champion his cause. Respecting the law is a very good practice but Edgar seems intent on disrespecting the law. What guarantee is there that Edgar will adopt some of the good things from the Malawian, Tanzanian and US elections?